Sunday 5 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Madre

Long live Italy

Biting comedy with Michele Placido, Alessandro Gassmann, Raoul Bova and Ambra Angiolini. Struck by sudden dementia, a senator loses all inhibitions and is no longer able to lie.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Mother

Marta Nieto, awarded in Venice, in the touching film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. A woman forms a special friendship with a boy who reminds her of her son who passed away ten years ago.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Despicable Me 2

The irresistible sequel to the trilogy that hit the box office. Gru and the Minions return to action flanked by agent Lucy Wilde to defeat the fearsome El Macho.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Saved! Heaven helps us

Goliardic teen-comedy starring Jena Malone, Mandy Moore and Macaulay Culkin. A virgin and Catholic girl discovers that her boyfriend is gay and allows herself to ‘bring him back to the right path’.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Batman

Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger in Tim Burton’s visionary work. Rich Bruce Wayne transforms into Batman to stem the insane Joker. Oscar for scenography (GBR / USA 1989)

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans

Werner Herzog directs Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes and Val Kilmer in the remake of Abel Ferrara’s film. A corrupt and drug addicted police officer abuses his authority.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

In Love, no rules

George Clooney directs and stars in a brilliant comedy starring Renee Zellweger and John Krasinski. 1925: a football captain and a young champion fall in love with the same woman.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Rebel in the Rye

Nicholas Hoult and Kevin Spacey in the JD Salinger biopic. The portrait of the elusive writer, from adolescence to the birth of his undisputed masterpiece: ‘The young Holden’.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

A feat from God

Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman in the hilarious sequel to ‘A Week from God’. At the suggestion of the Eternal Father, Evan Baxter builds an ark in preparation for another global flood.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

The shadow of the spies

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original thriller based on a true story. 1960: A British businessman, a spy for the CIA, becomes involved in an international intrigue

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The scent of wild grass

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in a romantic film with Christopher Walken. Rural Ireland frames the love disputes between Rosemary and Anthony, who cannot confess his love to her.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Unsuspected suspicions

Hilarious comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, remake of the movie “Living Big”. Willy, Joe and Al are three longtime friends who meet at the club every day. Suddenly the company they worked for decides to close and move to Vietnam, and therefore will no longer pay their pensions. Finding himself broke and unable to pay the bills in order to survive, Joe comes up with an idea that could change their lives: rob the bank.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Transporter 3

Third chapter of the action saga with Jason Statham. Frank Martin has returned to France to continue his illegal delivery business. This time he is forced by Johnson to make a delivery, on pain of death via an explosive bracelet. If you move 24m away from the car, the bracelet explodes. During the trip he discovers that the object of the package is Valentina, daughter of a Ukrainian minister, kidnapped to force her father to sign an agreement for the traffic of ships loaded with toxic waste. When he arrives at his destination, he is blocked by Johnson’s men who take the girl and attempt to kill him unsuccessfully. Frank then sets off in pursuit of the gang of criminals who have taken Valentina hostage.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

The Sixth Sense – The sixth sense

Malcolm, Bruce Willis, is a highly regarded child psychologist. The night he is at home with his wife reading the plaque that the city of Philadelphia wanted to give him, a noise comes from the bathroom. Vincent, as a patient child of the doctor and now an adult, believes that he has suffered a wrong which he wants to take revenge. He draws a gun, shoots Malcolm and then himself. The following fall, Malcolm has to deal with the case of nine-year-old Cole, haunted by frightening ghost appearances. Malcolm has a first interview with him at church, then the two meet again at home, where mom Lynn tries to keep her son as protected as possible. After an initial reticence, Malcolm gains confidence from Cole, who confides in him exactly his feelings: both when he is out and when he is at home, Cole ‘sees’ tormented souls of the dead materializing in his vicinity, and with them. he can speak.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Three men and one leg

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are three friends on the threshold of forty, disillusioned with their dull lives. In a sultry Milanese summer, they set off for Gallipoli where, a few days later, Giacomo’s wedding with the daughter of Cavalier Eros Cecconi, a vulgar and irascible Roman businessman, owner of the hardware store in Milan, will take place. all three work unwillingly, as well as Aldo and Giovanni’s father-in-law. The three must also bring to the man his latest purchase: a wooden sculpture in the shape of a leg made by the well-known sculptor Garpez. With them also travels the dog Ringhio, a bulldog entrusted by his father-in-law to his three friends. Not everything will go as planned.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)