Sunday 6 February 2022 Sky Cinema, Three Floors

American Assassin

Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton in an action from the novel by Vince Flynn. Shocked by the death of his girlfriend, killed in an attack, a student enters the CIA and becomes a killer.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Three floors

Nanni Moretti directs and interprets the adaptation of the novel by Eshkol Nevo, with Margherita Buy and Riccardo Scamarcio. The destinies of three families intertwine in a Roman condominium.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302 and SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 9.45 pm / channel 308)

The Blues Brothers

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in John Landis’ irreverent musical comedy. To save the orphanage they grew up in, two brothers reunite their band for a concert.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton directs Johnny Depp in a remake of a classic from the 70s. A boy wins a coveted prize that opens the door to the colorful realm of the eccentric Willy Wonka.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Robin Hood Prince of Thieves

Kevin Costner, Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman in the 90’s cult adventurous. Robin Hood trains a group of rebels to defeat the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

You Should Have Left

David Koepp directs Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in a Blumhouse thriller. On vacation in the Welsh countryside, a couple and their little girl are haunted by inexplicable events.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Beautiful Creatures – The sixteenth moon

Emma Thompson and Jeremy Irons in a romantic fantasy. Poised between Good and Evil, the fate of two teenagers in love is tied around a dark secret.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

FBI – Two impossible agents

Action and laughter in a crime comedy starring Kad Merad (‘Down to the North’) and Omar Sy (‘Almost Friends’). Two former FBI colleagues, divided by disagreements, together investigate the theft of a coffin.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

The extra day

Fabio Volo in the comedy based on his novel, with Isabella Ragonese directed by Massimo Venier. A bachelor and a girl meet on the tram. Fate leads them to New York.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

All the money in the world

Ridley Scott directs Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer and Mark Wahlberg to tell the kidnapping of the nephew of the magnate John Paul Getty, which took place in Rome in 1973.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield is the Marvel superhero in the first chapter of the saga directed by Marc Webb, with Emma Stone. High school student Peter Parker gains extraordinary powers after a spider bite.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15 / channel 313)