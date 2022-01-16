Sunday Rose, daughter of Nicole Kidman, wants to be a director

Nicole Kidman

The “Big Little Lies” star would like to sing the praises of her daughter from the rooftops, but she has been given a strict order to remain discreet.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s teenage daughter wants to be a director.

Sunday Rose is 13, has already learned to edit and has directed a stage production of the musical “Annie”. However, although her mom is a huge Hollywood star, she doesn’t want Kidman involved.

“Sunday Rose wants to be a director. Taking advantage of nothing I did, though. She learned to edit, and even though I offer to be in one of her films she says no: she wants to do it herself, ”Nicole Kidman tells DuJour magazine.

“All I wanted to do was scream Annie’s name with joy,” Kidman shared. “But I am forbidden to do so. I just wish I could tell her, “You are fantastic.” But I am not allowed to shout from the window of the car and I am not allowed to compliment too much ».

The actress, who also shares 11-year-old daughter Faith Margaret with Urban, compared being a mother to a swimming pool, explaining: “As a parent, I’m the retaining wall. I want to hold on to you and know that you are there. Then when the children take off they want to know that you are still there ».

Kidman has many projects in the pipeline, but she always makes sure to find the right balance and be there for her girls.

«I have this great desire to be there for them. I don’t want to miss bedtime – he shared -. That bedtime is so deeply important to me. Let’s talk. Let’s try to have some coherence. The greatest consistency is: “I am here and I love you and this will never change.” It is a constant balance ».

Nicole also has two adopted adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Covermedia