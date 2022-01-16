News

Sunday Rose, daughter of Nicole Kidman, wants to be a director

Posted on

Nicole Kidman

The “Big Little Lies” star would like to sing the praises of her daughter from the rooftops, but she has been given a strict order to remain discreet.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s teenage daughter wants to be a director.

Sunday Rose is 13, has already learned to edit and has directed a stage production of the musical “Annie”. However, although her mom is a huge Hollywood star, she doesn’t want Kidman involved.

“Sunday Rose wants to be a director. Taking advantage of nothing I did, though. She learned to edit, and even though I offer to be in one of her films she says no: she wants to do it herself, ”Nicole Kidman tells DuJour magazine.

The “Big Little Lies” star would like to sing the praises of her daughter from the rooftops, but she has been given a strict order to remain discreet.

“All I wanted to do was scream Annie’s name with joy,” Kidman shared. “But I am forbidden to do so. I just wish I could tell her, “You are fantastic.” But I am not allowed to shout from the window of the car and I am not allowed to compliment too much ».

The actress, who also shares 11-year-old daughter Faith Margaret with Urban, compared being a mother to a swimming pool, explaining: “As a parent, I’m the retaining wall. I want to hold on to you and know that you are there. Then when the children take off they want to know that you are still there ».

Kidman has many projects in the pipeline, but she always makes sure to find the right balance and be there for her girls.

«I have this great desire to be there for them. I don’t want to miss bedtime – he shared -. That bedtime is so deeply important to me. Let’s talk. Let’s try to have some coherence. The greatest consistency is: “I am here and I love you and this will never change.” It is a constant balance ».

Nicole also has two adopted adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Covermedia


Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

409
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
202
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
197
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
144
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
133
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
118
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
118
News

“I’m Mark Orion and I love you”
109
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
106
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
104
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top