Sunday’s rally of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Bitcoin rally

Bitcoin’s price rallied on Sunday to put an end to a week of relentless pressure sell by bearish traders and ended Sunday’s daily session at + $ 1,205. Despite the solid effort on Sunday by bullish traders, the price of BTC ended the week at -16.5%.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from quantguy is the first chart we analyze today. Bullish BTC traders are hoping to reverse course before a full retracement to 0 [$29.022,6]. If the bulls can reverse the BTC price action to the upside, the first elevated fib level to break is 0.236. [$38.293,59] with a secondary goal of 0.382 [$44.029,03].

On the downside they are looking to break out of the $ 30k level and then push the price of BTC below the $ 29k level. A secondary target for bearish BTC market participants is 0.382 [$27.882,45].

The second BTC chart we look at today is the 1-month BTC / USD chart Sanmig_Live. We can see that bearish traders are looking to break out of the 1.272 fib level [32.654$] with 1 [22.262,65$] as the next goal.

Bullish BTC traders are hoping to rebound before or off the 1.272 and try again to recover the 1.618 [$50.247,71]. 1.85 [$70.257,27] it is the next higher target for BTC bulls if they break the 1.618 which would take the price of BTC high again to test the all-time high of $ 69,044.

The Fear and Greed Index is 13 Extreme Fear and +2 from Sunday’s reading of 11 Extreme Fear.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 34,804- $ 36,363 and the 7-day range is $ 34,527- $ 43,308. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 29,341- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 32,068.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 44,193.

The price of Bitcoin [+3,43%] closed its daily candle with a value of 36.308 dollars and green figures for the first time in five days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also appreciated on Sunday and finished his daily session a + $ 127.97.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below WhiteCollarDad shows the most important levels on the daily time scale currently for Ether market participants.

Ether bullish traders are hoping to be able to hold the 0.5 fib level [$2.421,91]. If they can hold this level and send the ETH price higher, they will set their sights high on the 0.618 fib level again. [$2.992,93].

The bearish outlook looks very different as cryptocurrencies are highly momentum-driven assets – bears are currently in the driver’s seat and are attempting to break out of the 0.5 fib level and send the ETH price lower. If bears manage to close the daily time scale below 0.5 fib, the next downside target is 0.382 [$1.850,90].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,383- $ 2,562 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,343- $ 3,353. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,233- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date last year was $ 1,392.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,420.

The price of Ether [+5,3%] closed the daily candle on Sunday for a value of $ 2,540.45 and in green figures for the first time in seven days.

Dogecoin analysis

Dogecoin’s price rebounded with the aggregate market on Sunday and closed its daily candle at + $ 0.008.

The 1-week DOGE / USD chart below from kamalzakhoy shows that DOGE is retesting a critical support level and last line of defense above single digit cents to 1 [0,12$]. If the bearish traders are able to take the bullish traders of DOGE into even deeper waters, the next support level is back below the dime and at the $ 0.08 level.

However, if the bulls have the upper hand in the short term and manage to go above or outside the support at $ 0.12, their upper target is $ 0.14 before a broader test at the secondary target of the 0.618 fib level. [$0,156].

The 24-hour DOGE price range is $ 0.13- $ 0.143 and the 7-day price range is $ 0.125- $ 0.178. Dogecoin’s 52-week price range is $ 0.007- $ 0.725.

Dogecoin’s price on this date in 2021 was $ 0.008.

The average price for DOGE over the past 30 days is $ 0.166.

Dogecoin’s price [+6,23%] closed the daily session a $ 0.141 and in green for the first time in eight days.