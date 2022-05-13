Sunedu: these are the 8 universities with licenses to offer a medical degree | NMR | PERU

The National Superintendence of Higher University Education (Sunedu) has just granted a license to the undergraduate medicine program of the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) for a period of ten years. With this house of studies there are already eight universities that can offer this professional career with the proper licensing.

According to Sunedu, the other seven are: In Lima, the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, the Universidad de San Martín de Porres, the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola, all three privately managed, and the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

Likewise, the University of Piura, in the region of the same name; the Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo University, in Chiclayo, and the National University of Moquegua, in the region of the same name.

Sunedu explained that in order to issue authorization, it performs a task of verifying basic quality conditions.

Regarding the licensing process for the medicine program at UPC, Sunedu reported that criteria such as progression in research trainingthrough the incorporation in the study plan of seven subjects on research.

“In the same way, it was shown that the university exceeded the minimum required percentage of 5% of professors who carry out research and are included in the national records of Concytec – Renacyt. These teachers have publications in the Web of Science and Scopus databases with affiliation to the university in the period 2015-2021″, they pointed out. Other aspects evaluated are the infrastructure, safety and welfare.

To date, Sunedu has licensed a total of eight medicine programs in which approximately 8,000 students are enrolled. The programs of other universities, such as the National University of San Agustín de Arequipa, are in the licensing process and others are about to be evaluated.

It has also required an adaptation plan for another thirteen programs at eleven universities so that they can “close the quality gaps that allow them to continue providing the service and ensure the adequate training of future medical professionals in our country”.

