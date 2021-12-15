Suning says yes: 15 million immediately for the market. And Inter are moving for January: the names are already there

Qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League has already led to Inter’s coffers, as we have reported, about 63 million

The qualification for the knockout round of the Champions League has already brought to Inter, as we have reported, about 63 million euros. In the event of a feat against Liverpool and arrival in the quarterfinals, the Nerazzurri could count on another 13-14 million, but obviously at the Inter home they are thinking about how much they have already earned. And market reasoning will be based on this figure.

To shore up the squad available to Simone Inzaghi, the owners decided to immediately put on the plate in January, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, between 10 and 15 million euros. A midfielder and a forward are targeted by the Nerazzurri. Here are all the names:

ATTACK – “In attack, the list of names is limited to Scamacca, Raspadori and Alvarez, with the former currently the favorite despite the approximately 40 million requested by Sassuolo. We are working to find a formula that can satisfy the Emilians, but the cost of the price tag will have to be dealt with again. More difficult to get to the Argentine, because the lower cost (set at 20 million euros by the termination clause) triggered an international auction“.

MIDFIELD – “Easier to reach a goal for the midfield, where Inter has narrowed the list to two names: Davide Frattesi and Giulio Maggiore. For the former, the requests far exceed the Nerazzurri budget, but Sassuolo has shown a certain willingness to insert some counterpart and there is room for negotiation. The less expensive road is instead the one that leads to Maggiore, because La Spezia seems willing to settle for a figure of less than 20 million.“.

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 16:01)

