SUNRISEPOP IS BACK! from 24/10 the new season of the DITUTTO talk show

Guests of the first episode Giulia Lupetti, Massimiliano Morra, Raffaella DiCaprio and Rosario Porzio. Tommaso Barone leads

Sunday, October 24, SunrisePop, the successful web talk show dedicated to current affairs, entertainment, music, cinema, television and fashion, will start again, hosted by Tommaso Barone and directed by Gino Brotto.

Now in its fourth season, SunrisePop has become a real cult event on the web. Also for this edition the guest coordination will be handled by the press agent Patrizia Faiello, former writer of the music and entertainment column of DiTutto, while the media relations will be handled by the Press Office LTC – Lorenzo Tiezzi Comunicazione.

The talk show will be broadcast in live streaming at 6.00 pm on the DSI web network (formed by the Facebook pages SunrisePop, Dulti Italia, LecceVideo, Inondazioni.it, Silver Music Radio, Music Records Italy, AllaDiscoteca, Mediterranea TV, Wd Editore, Radio Albatro and from the Youtube Channel DultiMovie) and on the streaming channels of the Mediterranean TV broadcaster (mediterraneatv698.com, mediterraneatv.it)

On Monday, however, the Mediterranea TV broadcaster will broadcast the replay of the episode at 9.00 pm both on Digital Terrestrial (channels 698 for Puglia and 623 for Basilicata), and in streaming (mediterraneatv.it and mediterraneatv698.com).

In the first episode of the new season, SunrisePop will host four great characters from the world of TV and cinema: the actor Massimiliano Morra, the actress Giulia Lupetti and Raffaella DiCaprio and the well-known talent scout Rosario Porzio.

# ZOOM GUESTS #

Loading... Advertisements

GIULIA LUPETTI Italian actress, model and director. Her acting career began in 2014, working alongside Ben Stiller in the famous film Zoolander 2. She also took part in many important commercials including TIM mobile, SOCAP, and a role on TV as an actress in the famous reality show the ” Big Brother”. Recently he was part of the cast of the film Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. As a model she has paraded for important brands such as Gai Mattiolo, John Galliano, Roberto Cavalli.

MASSIMILIANO MORRA Italian actor and model. He has participated in various fiction, such as “Sin and shame” – Part two, “Rudolph Valentino – The legend” with Gabriel Garko, “Furore – The wind of hope”. In 2018 he gets a role in “Furore” and is one of the contestants of “Dancing with the stars”.

RAFFAELLA DìCAPRIO Model and actress. In December 2019 she was elected as “the most beautiful Italian actress” by a pool of journalists in Puglia. She was the protagonist of the TV drama of Canale 5 “Furore 2” and of several films and short films. In January 2020 Raffaella shot an advertising campaign as Carla Sanchez’s brand ambassador in Trani. The actress from Campania is also famous for being a relative of the famous Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

ROSARIO PORZIO Former actor of the 80s, Porzio was known by the stage name of “Yari”. His most famous film as a protagonist is “Summer Holidays”. He is now an established pharmacist specializing in natural medicine, but who has the hobby of discovering “new talents” for the Italian show business.

Info and curiosities about the episode can be found on the Facebook page SunrisePop Italia and on the DiTutto.it portal

https://www.diall.it/magazine/