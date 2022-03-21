Sunscreens to take care of your skin in spring, like the celebrities| Telemundo

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

The daily use of sunscreen is even more essential when spring arrives. So if you want to defend your skin from harmful UV rays and you don’t already have the sunscreen appropriate, here we give you some recommendations to show off a radiant complexion like the famous ones who have made sunscreen part of their beauty routine.

Also, look at sunscreen options for the body, with special formulas for children, pocket-sized, and even integrated makeup bases, all from prestigious brands and at excellent prices.

1. UV Clear Elta MD Face Sunscreen: sun screen Recommended by stars like Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Stone, it has more than 22 thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. Recommended even for skin with acne and rosacea, as well as for sensitive skin in general. Price $37.00

2. UV Clear Elta MD Facial Sunscreen, Tinted: Finding a protector that also matches your makeup routine is not an easy task, therefore, this colored version of the aforementioned sunscreen, which serves as a base, can become your ally to protect yourself from solar radiation and, at the same time, look impeccable. Price $39.00

3. Supergoop! Sunscreen Bar for Babies: High spectrum children’s sunscreen, designed for easy application. Hypoallergenic. Formula that combines jojoba, cocoa butter, among other ingredients. Recommended for children from six months to five years. Price $24.00

4. La Roche-Posay Facial Sunscreen: With SPF 50, this oil-free product is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation of the United States, which indicates that it is ideal for preventing skin diseases. Price $35.14

5. Murad Sunscreen, Pocketable: Just as we have told you about the importance of acquiring waterproof makeup for this spring break, do not forget to carry a pocket sunscreen in your bag, like this one from Mural, recommended for its formula for all skin types. Price $24.00

6. Supergoop! Invisible Sunscreen: Some of the most recurring concerns when choosing a sunscreenis that it does not look like a whitish layer on the face and with this ‘invisible’ product you will take care of your skin with a sun protection factor of 40. Price $53.00

7. Hydropeptide Matte Finish Sunscreen: If, on the other hand, you are looking for a sunscreen that gives light to your face, get this one with a matte finish that manages to camouflage small imperfections. $30.00

8. Neutrogena Anti-Aging Sunscreen: With a protection factor of 70, this product contains a large amount of antioxidants capable of slowing down the signs of aging, highly recommended by the American Cancer Foundation. Take advantage of this two-tube package, on promotion. Price: $22.99

9. Supergoop! Sun Protection Face Powder: Remember that, just as you should touch up your makeup, it is necessary to apply your sunscreen several times a day, so this face powder with a sunscreen factor is perfect for touching up your makeup, while taking care of yourself from UV rays. Price $30.00

10. Shiseido Oil Free Facial Sunscreen: Buyers Recommend This sunscreen because, in addition to hiding the pores on your face, it has a practical design, perfect for urban women exposed to the sun at different times of the day. Price $35.00

11. Coola Organic Body Sunblock: With a light peach scent, this organic sunscreen with a protection factor of 70 will enchant you with its aerosol presentation. Price $25.00

12. Sunscreen Foundation 30: This Murad product has a 30 sun protection factor, which can complement your sunscreen facial, giving you a velvety complexion appearance. Price $66.00

