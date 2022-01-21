Sunspot explosion can lead to a magnetic storm this weekend

Sunspot AR2929 exploded again on January 20 (0601 UT), producing a powerful M5.5-class solar flare. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the very strong ultraviolet lightning: During the glow, a pulse of X-rays ionized the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere, causing a shortwave radio blackout around the Indian Ocean:

Airmen, sailors and radio amateurs have become aware of the phenomenon. New images arriving from the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) confirm that the explosion also produced a CME. Here it is:

Luckily, the bulk of the cloud of part of the highly ionized and protons should grasp the earth only by smear, and this already causes, as we have said, heavy repercussions on communications, but in any case the effects will be felt from 23 to 25 and only then will we have the certainty of having been missed. . If we had entered directly into the particle cloud, the consequences could have been very different: spectacular, but also much more dangerous: we could have seen magnificent Northern Lights up to the height of Central Northern Europe or Canada, but also heavy telecommunications disruptions. , perhaps with the damage of some satellite. In a moment of international tension, something to be avoided absolutely.



Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles of Economic Scenarios. ⇒ Sign up immediately ⇐



