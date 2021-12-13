“Súper Bigote”, the superhero who looks like Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

At the beginning of December, a short cartoon was broadcast on the Venezuelan state television VTV starring “Súper Bigote”, a tall, muscular and above all mustachioed superhero who particularly resembles Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela. It is not known exactly who drew it, if it was financed with public money or if there will be other episodes. Some analysts, cited among others by Washington Post, have defined “Súper Bigote” (“Super Baffo”) a propaganda tool that aims to try to revive the popularity of Maduro and his regime, especially after the loss of consensus recorded in the last local elections.

At the beginning of the cartoon, a blond, overweight character – halfway between an evil Marvel character and former US President Donald Trump – is seen pressing a red button from the White House Oval Office. At that point, a drone attacks the national electricity grid of Venezuela, causing a general blackout: a female voice shouts “help!” and a patient undergoing surgery gets up from the couch screaming.

Meanwhile, two characters reminiscent of Venezuelan opposition leaders Henry Ramos Allup and Julio Borges grin and cheer, dressed as hen and chicken respectively.

Thus intervenes Súper Bigote, who reassures worried people and promises to destroy “the bad guys”. He wears a helmet with the Venezuelan flag over his red and blue costume and with his iron fist destroys the drone, restoring electricity to the country. The superhero is then celebrated with the song by popular Latin music artist Ray Barretto “Indestructible,” a favorite of Maduro.

The story told in the episode concerns not too covertly the extensive blackout that in 2019 affected various areas of Venezuela, including the capital Caracas: it was one of the many malfunctions that Venezuelans had to suffer due to poor management of infrastructure and rampant corruption in the sector, but which the Maduro government had attributed to a deliberate attack by outside agents seeking to destabilize the regime.

Second El País, even now the Venezuelan government has resorted to a caricature to convince the population that everything that does not work in Venezuela is due to external factors. “Súper Bigote” could also be a way to try to strengthen Maduro’s image and try to regain support, in a country that has been tormented for years by a very serious economic and political crisis.

Maduro has been president of Venezuela since 2013, but he is much less popular than his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, and is considered the main culprit in Venezuela’s crisis. It recently claimed great success in the latest regional elections, held on November 21, when, however, the turnout was the lowest in the last twenty years and several doubts had been raised about the correctness of the vote.

According to sociologist Anaís López, interviewed by Washington Post, the cartoon of “Súper Bigote” would serve both to “flatter and exalt” Maduro, and to put the opposition leaders in a bad light, with the aim of promoting the regime “in all possible formats”.

Indeed, as noted by David Smilde, a sociologist at Tulane University in New Orleans and an expert on Venezuela, cartoons are “a classic means of propaganda in authoritarian regimes” and from this point of view the story of “Súper Bigote” is a typical example of conflict in which the superhero, Maduro, in this case, intervenes and fixes everything. At the same time, Smilde noted that according to various polls, a large part of the Venezuelan population no longer believes or no longer believes in Maduro’s conspiracy theories and that therefore this type of propaganda does not seem to be particularly effective.

The cartoon was broadcast by several politicians and supporters of the Maduro regime and was derided and criticized by many Venezuelans on social networks.

The name of “Súper Bigote” comes from Maduro himself, who in 2019 had responded to the criticisms of political opponents who had accused him of being the cause of the crisis and of bringing down governments with a movement of his mustache: in a speech broadcast in television, moving his mustache and showing the image of a mustachioed Superman, Maduro had said “I’m not Superman, I’m Súper Bigote”.

The Venezuelan government has not commented on the release of the cartoon, but Julio Borges, former president of the Parliament in voluntary exile in Colombia, did. In a post on Twitter accompanied by some images of people trying to eat in the garbage in the street, Borges wrote: «Here is the truth: the Super Destroyer of Venezuela. Maduro is misery and corruption ».