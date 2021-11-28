Super bonus 110%: Extended until 2023

Let’s see together how and for whom the 110% super bonus has been confirmed up to the year 2023, and above all how to request it.

Now the confirmation that everyone was waiting for has arrived, that is, the budget bill has been approved by the Council of Ministers.

The maneuver, however, changes some criteria to be able to request it and establishes new limits, but let’s take a better look at everything.

Superbonus 110% comes the certainty

Let’s start by saying that for the condominiums there is confirmation for the maxi deduction at 110% until 2023, then in subsequent years it will decrease, first to 70 and then to 65%.

Same dates also for the two and four detached but close real estate units, of the same owner.

But what is the Superbonus it is an incredible facilitation for energy efficiency or for anti-seismic interventions.

Who can request it though? Here is the list: