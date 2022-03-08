Super bonus at 110%, Poste reactivates the platform

Superbonus 110%, Poste reactivates the platform

Poste Italiane, after Banco Bpm, has also reactivated the platform for the sale of the credit relating to the Superbonus. The interruption of the service, also by Cdp, was due to the changes introduced by the government which limited the circulation of tax credits. The temporary suspension – reads the group’s website – was necessary to adapt the control, processing and acquisition procedures, according to the succession of multiple legislative interventions on the subject (DL 157/2021, L 234/2021, DL 4 / 2022, DL 13/2022). But compared to before the interruption that took place in February, Poste has introduced greater and more prudent controls, also given the attention that the government has placed on the danger of scams and the measures put in place to combat them. Poste Italiane – the note continues – will evaluate the purchase of tax credits only after their availability for sale on the platform made available by the Revenue Agency. Poste Italiane assumes no obligation to contract, reserving the right to evaluate at its sole discretion the possible acceptance of the individual transfer requests. In addition, the number of documents to be attached to the application is increased to six. Here is what is required now.

