Super Bonus Cashback, many will not receive the prize: the reason

Bad news for many Super Bonus Cashback winners who will not receive the € 1,500 prize for a very unexpected reason. Here’s what you need to know about it.

The last month of the year has arrived, bringing with it the long-awaited holidays, which both adults and children like so much. Many are doing the last shopping before Christmas, to give gifts of various kinds to friends and relatives. To do this, of course, you have to put your hand in your wallet and shell out some money. Precisely in this context, therefore, the news involving the 100,000 taxpayers who have acquired the right to receive the 1,500 euro Super Cashback prize.

Consap, in fact, completed the payments of this bonus a few days ago which, we recall, has not been reconfirmed. Unlike what was proposed, however, not everyone was credited with the amount in question. An undoubtedly not pleasant situation, especially considering that there is a really unexpected reason behind this non-payment. But what happened? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Super Bonus Cashback, the payments finally arrive: everything you need to know

As is known, the previous Conte-led government decided to start the program cashback in order to encourage the use of various electronic payment instruments and thus try to combat tax evasion. To this end it was decided to guarantee a 10% refund, up to a maximum of 150 euros, for payments made by debit or credit card during the reference semester.

But not only that, among the most coveted awards there is the super cashback, which comes as a bonus worth 1500 euros, intended for the first 100,000 users who recorded the highest number of transactions in the period between January 1st and June 30th 2021.

In fact, the latter have been credited with the long-awaited refund of the Super Cashback in recent days. After many postponements, in fact, Consap made it known that “ferm technical banking times, those entitled to it will be able to start viewing the” accreditation of the prize due starting from 3 December 2021“.

Super Bonus Cashback, many will not receive the payment: the mistake is expensive

Many, therefore, have been credited with the award in question, but not all. Again on the basis of what was recently communicated by Consap, the body appointed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance to provide the reimbursements in question, in fact, some winners of the super cashback bonus will not be credited with the long-awaited 1,500 euror. An unexpected news, especially considering that the reason behind this decision turns out to be undoubtedly unexpected.

As reported by Consap itself, as reported by Investireoggi, in fact, 37 of the winners of the super cashback bonus could not receive the payment, as they did not proceed to communicate your Iban correctly or in any case within the deadlines. A mistake that could certainly have been avoided and cost them 1,500 euros.

Cashback will not return in 2022: the decision

Dwelling on the CashbackWe remind you that June 30, 2021 was the last day of this program. The Draghi-led government, in fact, first decided to freeze this initiative, which was not in fact reconfirmed for the second half of the year. But not only that, afterwards he definitely has blocked this measure through theto budget maneuver 2022.

The program that has attracted the interest of as many as 8.9 million Italians, therefore, will not return in 2022. Once the Super Cashback payments have been concluded, therefore, we can definitively say goodbye to this program. Often the subject of controversySuper Cashback was one of the incentives that attracted the most attention.

The latter, we recall, has prompted many ad use tricks of various kinds just to climb the rankings. Among these we remember the trick of split a single purchase into many small payments. A situation that has not gone unnoticed and which turns out to be one of the reasons that led the government not to reconfirm the cashback bonus.