Super bonus recoverable in just 4 years

Superbonus 2022 even cheaper. For the expenses that give the right to the deduction incurred starting from the year 2022, the tax bonus is recovered in four years instead of the five initially envisaged. The greater convenience will also have an effect on the options for the transfer of the super bonus to third parties or for the discount on the invoice. The reduction of one year for the recovery of the super tax deduction will in fact lower the percentage of the financial discount applied by the financial intermediaries. This is the effect of the entry into force of the first paragraph of art. 119 of legislative decree 34/2020, as amended by the budget law 2022 (234/2021) ..

Recovering the superbonus over four years instead of five, as instead envisaged for 2020 and 2021 expenses, can change, even considerably, the assessments of taxpayers regarding the direct recovery of the deduction or the choice for transfer to third parties. The recovery in four years of a deduction, for example equal to 100 thousand euros, means having an annual income tax capacity of at least 25 thousand euros instead of 20 thousand. If the initial five years provided for by art. 119 of Legislative Decree 34/2020 constituted, for the overwhelming totality of taxpayers, an obligatory route for the transfer of the tax bonus to third parties, the reduction of the time period of use to four years will increase this choice even more. The direct exploitation of the deduction is, however, even less convenient also due to the fact that, thanks to the innovations introduced by the anti-fraud decree, then translated into the budget law, now entails the same obligations envisaged for the sale or discount on the invoice (given conformity and technical certification).

In terms of exercising the option, the one-year reduction in the period of use of the superbonus for expenses incurred from 1 January 2022 onwards will have repercussions, favorable to taxpayers, also in terms of the percentage discount applied by financial intermediaries. In fact, in almost all the options exercised, the latter constitute the final link in the chain and the experience of these first two years of sales of tax credits has shown that the pricing of the transactions is directly influenced by the period legally established for the recovery of the tax deductions themselves. By focusing attention on 110%, credit institutions and post offices have so far applied discount percentages of around 10%, justifying them precisely by the fact that the duration for the direct recovery of the deduction was five years. The decrease for the year should have an average incidence of about 2-2.5 percentage points on the financial discount applied. Assuming still a 110% bonus equal to 100 thousand euros, if the transfer of the same made in 2021 to the bank or post offices allowed to monetize the benefit by receiving an equivalent value of about 90 thousand euros, in 2022 this value should be around 92-93 thousand euros. This further advantage cannot be disregarded when carrying out the convenience calculations regarding the exploitation of the superbonus for expenses incurred with effect from 1 January 2022. As per art. 1, c. 28, of the 2022 budget law amended art. 119, c. 1, legislative decree 34/2020, it can also be argued that this reduction in the time frame of use of the superbonus also applies to the part of the expenditure incurred from 1/1/2022 for works already started in the previous year.

