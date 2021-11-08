Super bonuses and building bonuses, in one year scams for 800 million on works for 19 billion: “Fictitious credits sold for interventions never made”

“Several transfer of non-existent credits especially referred to building interventions not carried out“. Credits that in some cases have been made out “even in favor of people unaware, which found themselves in their fiscal drawer invoices relating to works never performed“. All with the suspicion that part of the money ended up in the hands of the organized crime (“Unfortunately we cannot rule it out”). It is the picture, worrying to say the least, described by the number one of theRevenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini in commenting with The sun 24 hours data on the Super bonus 110% and on the others tax breaks for construction. One year after the platform for the credit transfer and it discount on invoice, have already been identified scams for 800 million of euros on 19.3 billion of exchanges (6.5 for 110% and 12.7 for other discounts) and 2.5 million transactions. And it is a downward estimate, which includes only the credits on which there is no doubt. These are far more important figures than those relating to offenses related to Basic income – 48 million uncovered by the carabinieri and 217 million by the Finance Department compared to about 24 billion paid out in three years – which also caused many controversy last week.

“When the state allocates huge resourcesWhether directly or not, there are always those who try to take advantage of it ”, concludes Ruffini, answering a question that starts right from the income to get to the construction bonus scams. “And unfortunately these measures were not immune to it either.” Far from it, one must say. The transfer of the tax credit to third parties, in particular through the discount on the invoice, obviously makes water. The goal was to allow everyone to take advantage of the benefits, avoiding excluding families who do not have the liquid assets necessary to pay for the work and then wait to enjoy the tax credit. But the result is that the way has opened up for large-scale fraudulent operations. Including the heading of credits to people who have never worked on their homes. “These fictitious credits can then be the subject of“ di movements“And eventually sold to financial intermediaries and therefore monetized,” Ruffini explained in Saturday’s interview. “It’s about operations refined which require some know how and implemented through structured fraudulent organizations“. In short: the involvement of crime is much more than a suspect.

It is not enough: these phenomena are added “to that already reported by the Uif from Bank of Italy, or the risk that the credits in question are acquired through the use of capital of illicit origin for reinsert them in the legal circuit“. Despite all these serious problems, the Budget law of the government Dragons confirms the transferability of the credits: excluded from the drafts entered in the council of ministers, it was then reconfirmed in extremis at the request of Confedilizia and practically all the political forces, which claim the driving effect on the economy.

Yet for Ruffini we must run for cover: “These concessions were introduced in the middle of the emergency period, when the priority was to accelerate as much as possible theinjection of liquidity in the economic system. In other words, the legislator has focused more on ex post controls although the frauds we are witnessing show that they have limited effectiveness“. And intervening ex post, when the damage is done, risks being completely useless. Especially in cases in which the citizen has been the victim of a false enterprise or a false intermediary: the law in fact provides that the recovery is made against the first transferor, that is, whoever commissioned the work on paper. “Running after the money later becomes difficult,” Ruffini acknowledges, hoping for regulatory interventions.