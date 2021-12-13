Super bonuses and building bonuses, overall the balance is positive for 36 billion euros

13/12/2021 – At the end of the period of validity, the building bonuses will have generated a positive balance for the country of 36 billion euros, the result of the negative balance of 21.4 billion euros for the state, of investments for 239 billion euro of households and revenues of 297 billion euro of companies in the construction sector.

He calculated it on Cresme in the Report ‘Energy recovery and upgrading of the building stock: an estimate of the impact of the incentive measures’ presented to the Chamber of Deputies a few days ago.

Cresme considered all the benefits – superbonus 110%, eco-bonus 50% and 65%, renovation bonus 50%, facade bonus 90% – in the period of validity that goes since 1998 (year of introduction of building bonuses) to 2021 (for the expenditure to be borne by the state we come to consider the 2031 including the 10 years after 2021 corresponding to the deduction period).

Super bonuses and building bonuses, +36 billion euros

Cresme has estimated that the tax bonuses will be used in over 23 million interventions on buildings, investments for 401 billion euros will be activated, the cost for the State it will be 200.5 billion euros, tax and social security revenue will amount to 151.7 billion euros. Hence, the overall balance for the state will be equal to -31.16 billion euros (discounting of -48.8 billion euros).

But also considering the decrease in revenue from taxes on energy bills, the revenue for the State deriving from consumption and investments mobilized by new employees and cadastral revenue, the negative balance of the state would be equal to -21.4 billion euros.

If the state loses us, the country’s economic system gains: to the expenditure of 21.4 billion euros for the state, Cresme added that of investors (mainly families, even in the case of renovation of condominiums), equal to 239 billion euros.

To these two ‘negative’ values ​​is added the positive balance of almost 297 billion euros for businesses and the work factor, until obtaining, for the country’s economic system, a positive balance of 36 billion euros.

Positive balance to which – adds Cresme – should be added further aspects that are difficult to quantify, such as enhancement of real estate assets and the improvement of public health conditions.



However, by comparing the subsidized interventions to the existing building stock, in the projection at the end of 2021, with 11.6 billion of public expenditure, the superecobonus is intervening on the 0.42% of the total area of ​​existing residential buildings, in the face of variable quotas (depending on the simulation models) between 0.81% and 0.62%, thus highlighting a concentration of interventions on a few buildings.

Superbonus, unsustainable payback

But Cresme has also calculated the payback times of public spending for the superbonus (110% of the value of the investments), highlighting that they would be unsustainable by any private investor: 68 years old to recover the cost of driving interventions on the envelope e 56 years old for interventions (not plants) towed to individual real estate units.

In other words – explains Cresme -, when the energy savings accumulated over the years allows us to recover the money spent, our building envelope will probably have expired its useful technical life. As for the fixtures, roofs, internal systems of homes.