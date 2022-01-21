Super bonuses and building bonuses, the credits will be transferable only once

21/01/2022 – The superbonus, the eco-bonus, the restructuring bonus, the seismabonus and the facade bonus will be subject to new constraints: the credit transfer will be limited to a single step. The novelty is contained in the “Sostegni ter” Decree approved this afternoon by the Council of Ministers.

The squeeze will add to the introduction of the compliance visa and the appropriateness of expenses to avoid speculation.



Superbonus, eco-bonuses, renovation bonuses, seismabonus and facade bonuses: credit that can be transferred only once

The draft DL provides that the tax credit corresponding to super bonuses, restructuring bonuses, ecobonus, seismabonus and facades bonuses be sold only once. This means that:

– the beneficiary of the deduction will be able to assign credit to other subjects, banks and financial intermediaries, but these will not be able to sell it in turn;

– the suppliers who practice it discount on invoice they will be able to recover the discount in the form of a tax credit, but they will not be able to transfer it in turn.

All contracts entered into in violation of these rules will be considered null and void.

Building bonuses and credit transfer, the watershed of 7 February

The draft establishes that the credits that al February 7, 2022 have already been sold, they can only be subject to a further transfer.

In view of the new rules, tax credits are about to turn into a hot potato. If the new rules are converted into law, before their entry into force all operators who do not want to use the tax credits in compensation will be interested in selling them as soon as possible.



Reeds: ‘stop continuous changes’

“Enough with the constant changes to the Superbonus operation. The uncertainty of the rules, even with retroactive measures, discourages the market and the most serious companies ”. Thus the President of the Reeds, Gabriele Buia.

“The objective of combating fraud is right – he underlines – but thousands of citizens and legitimate companies engaged in energy and seismic redevelopment interventions cannot be continually hit, which now they will necessarily have to review the contractual conditions with the owners, generating thousands of disputes and a blockade of the market ”.

“It is not the first change in progress to the functioning of the building bonuses, recalls the President Ance. Every month we are faced with some new norm which generates confusion and risks stopping construction sites “. This is not the way to stop abuses and irregularities.

“Against fraud, we have been asking for clear rules for some time to avoid speculation, such as the introduction of reference price lists for all bonuses and a company qualification system, given the recent proliferation of improvised operators. But so far, apart from some good intentions, nothing has been done, while in this way serious companies are being hit ”.

Moreover, with this new last modification, Buia continues “it will be very difficult for companies to assign credits and consequently the most needy families will be penalized“.



FederlegnoArredo: ‘the Government blocks construction and denies itself’

“We hope that the press reports that are circulating in these hours on the hypothesis of a squeeze on the assignment of the credit for the building bonuses provided for by the DL Sostegni ter are groundless”.

“Otherwise, we would be forced to acknowledge that the Government has decided to deny itself, throwing entrepreneurs and families into complete chaos and blocking a leading sector such as construction for the whole country “. This was declared by Claudio Feltrin, president of FederlegnoArredo.

“A truly incomprehensible decision, as well as unjustified, that would effectively make the invoice discount option inapplicable by all the entrepreneurs, large and small, who, precisely on the basis of what was decided with the Budget Law at the end of the year, have planned investments and work plans. We ask the Government for an immediate clarification so that no changes are envisaged to the current mechanism for the transfer of credit by the Government itself recently approved “.