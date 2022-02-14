Super Bowl 2022, all movie and TV series trailers shown during the event

As expected, the Super Bowl was the protagonist not only for the sporting event itself, but for us who live overseas it was also an excellent opportunity to see some long-awaited trailers or teasers, such as the one from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerand not only. Could Marvel miss such an opportunity? Obviously not and as you will soon see she was the protagonist of the evening. But it was not the only film and television reality to take advantage of the media showcase, so let’s see what are the trailers, commercials and movies related to cinema and TV series unveiled a few hours ago.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS TRAILER

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, will traverse the shocking and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D ‘ Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher are executive producers, and the screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. But that’s not all, Marvel also took the opportunity to show the official poster of the film and confirm its release date. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in cinemas on 6 May. Here is the poster to follow.





JURASSIC WOLRD DOMINION SPOT

A few days have passed since the release of the first trailer, shown in advance of the Super Bowl, but on the occasion of last night’s sporting event a commercial was released which is nothing more than a condensed version of the trailer, but with some unreleased clips. .. so don’t miss it! Experience the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era this summer, with two generations meeting for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar® winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Domination, a daring new, timely and breathtaking adventure that spans the world. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, The Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans around the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans remain the dominant predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion will arrive in cinemas on June 9th.

MOON KNIGHT SPOT

Even the TV series Moon Knight, which will be available on Disney + from March 30, had a space during the Super Bowl event, and so a new TV commercial was shown in which some short unreleased sequences are visible. You can see it just above, while below we offer you the official synopsis. The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered employee of a gift shop, who is plagued by a mental blackout during which memories of another life surface. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven / Marc’s enemies show up, the two identities will find themselves coexisting as they are entangled in a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt. “Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater serve as executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the lead writer. Moon Knight will be available on Disney + from March 30th.

NOPE TRAILER

There was also room for acclaimed director Jordan Pelee’s new Thriller / horror film, NOPE. A few more details are offered by the synopsis below. “What’s a bad miracle?” Academy Award winner Jordan Peele shocked and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. He now he reinvents the summer film with a new pop nightmare: the horror epic, NOPE. The film reunites Peele with Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gorge of inland California that testify to a disturbing and chilling discovery. Nope, starring Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide. Available in cinemas from July 22, 2022.

NETFLIX 2022 SPOT FILM

Netflix did not miss the opportunity to be present at the Super Bowl, and it did so with a commercial that focuses mainly on the film. The Adam Project (with some unreleased sequences) and on other products coming in 2022. Inside we can see short clips of com Enola Holmes 2, Knives Out 2, Day Shift, The Mother, The Gray Man, Slumberland, You People, Me Time And The School for Good And Evil. Speaking of news coming to Netflix in 2022, did you know that there are over 70 planned? Also for this revelation Netflix has published a video preview, you can see it in our previous article.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF TEASER POWER

For completeness we also insert the teaser trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, to which we dedicated a separate article this morning. But it is also the right occasion to remember that only a few days ago Vanity Fair published a series of images and revelations on the plot that are incredible. We have deepened and dissected them in a special, take a look at them if you are passionate about the topic.