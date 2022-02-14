Super Bowl 2022 at the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati Bengals knocked out for the third time

Go to Los Angeles Rams the Super Bowl 56won in the backyard 23-20 against i Cincinnati Bengals. The post-pandemic turnout was great with 70,048 spectators all returning home excited by the show. It was the match of Matthew Stafford with his 35th career winning drive in the 4th quarter. The match of Akers who had ruptured his Achilles tendon in July and recovered in time for the Super Bowl to close the first drive of the match. Weddle who completed the transition from coach of a 12-year-old flag football team to world champion in just five weeks. It was the match of Aaron Donald from dominant player to winner. In the most difficult moment he took his Rams on his shoulders to change the match. Low-scoring game thanks to defenses, the Rams go in front 13-3 but lose through injury Odell Beckham Jr. and suffer the comeback of the Bengals. Stafford’s last drive is masterful and at 1’25 “from the final siren the passage for Kupp, then mvp of the match (two scoring), decides the match together with Donald’s sack on Burrow in the last action of the Bengals. Cincinnati loses the Super Bowl for the third time in its history and remains one of 12 franchises to have never won it but its fans, as they did throughout the match, can continue to proudly shout their “Hu Dey”. Organization of the city of Los Angeles and the perfect and spectacular NFL. Thoroughly enjoyed the all-rap Half-Time show 50cent, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Nutrita the presence of the stars of the jet-set as expected a stone’s throw from Hollywood. From Jennifer Lopez to Cardi B And Sean Penn, from LeBron James, to Kareem Abdul Jabbar And Magic Johnsoc (who played literally a stone’s throw from here in the Inglewood Forum) up to Clayton KershawWorld Series winner pitcher with the LA Dodgers, but above all Stafford’s best friend.







