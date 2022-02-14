Super Bowl 2022: Hollywood and royal stars present

Thanks to the location, half of Hollywood poured into the stands of the Los Angeles stadium (technically the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood), where the Super Bowl 2022. The final of the American football championship. The event that mixes sport and glam. And, in fact, not understanding anything about this very complicated sport, we limited ourselves to looking for familiar faces in the stands, in the luxory boxes. And we have found so many. From Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez to Charlize Theron. From Kanye West to Matt Damon. To the Prince Harry with … his cousin Eugenia. For the record, the hosts of the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The Parsley of Hollywood: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

As the teams warm up, the first Hollywood stars begin to take their seats. And to flood the social networks to let people know that they are there. They can afford a place. Since a ticket in the stands, in the VIP section, has exceeded 64 thousand euros. It is no coincidence that this 56th Super Bowl is the most expensive ever.

The cameras don’t miss a beat. So here are the Hollywood parsley also present this evening. We are talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Caught dancing during one of the pauses in the match. Or a disconsolate one Sean Penn: Could he be a Cincinnati fan? But we are told that the game was uncertain until the end, so perhaps he was thinking of his yet another divorce from him.

From Matt Damon to Charlize Theron and Justin Bieber

Matt Damon, in the company of his wife, was distant from his friend. But he found other acquaintances. For example, Charlize Theron. Of her in love with her, but only for cinematic fiction, in The legend of Bagger Vance (2000). Maretta in the family, however, for Rob Lowe. He is such a great fan of the Rems for unsuspected times. Which he took his brother to the stadium with him Chad Lowe. Bengals fan. Well, we know who eventually paid for the drinks.

With his usual frowning face, he was also in the front row Kanye West. Together with two of the 4 children he had with the ex Kim Kardashian, North and Saint. The ex-sister-in-law, on the other hand, is very happy Kendall Jenner. Who has found the best friend Hailey Bieber. She too at the stadium with her husband Justin Bieber.

The controversy of masks

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without some controversial aftermath. This time, however, sport has nothing to do with it. The reason for the clash is the masks. In fact, almost no VIPs wore it at the stadium. But the State of California requires it to be indoors. Like the private lounges of the vip grandstand. With the cry of “why the children in school yes, and the rich and famous no”, someone tried to raise a fuss. But with poor results: if these are words that do not reach you new, it is because, after all, the whole world is a country.

Surprise: Prince Harry was there too (but not with Meghan Markle)

On the other hand, the rebel prince loyal to duty. Yes, the NBC cameras, the American network that broadcast the meeting, identified a special guest in the stands. Wrapped in his black mask, Prince Harry tried to blend in with the Hollywood stars (there were also some neighbors of him, like Ellen DeGeneres with his wife). But beside her there was Meghan Markle. Probably stayed at home with Archie and Lilibet. But her cousin, Princess Eugenie of York. She too without husband and child in tow.

The halftime show with Eminem and 50 cent

Great success for the usual half time show. This time to go on stage to sing were true legends of rap and hip hop. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige And Kendrick Lamar were the protagonists of the Halftime Show. Which also saw the arrival of a surprise guest: 50 Cent. The six artists proposed some famous pieces that have marked the history of music between breathtaking choreography and spectacular scenography.

