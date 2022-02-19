Super Bowl 2022: Of laughter, they reveal the payment to halftime artists

Last Sunday at Super Bowl 2022, one of the best halftimes in history was witnessed, with the appearance of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and the surprise appearance of 50 Cent.

Although rap had had some appearances in the superbowlthis was the first time he dominated from start to finish in the halftime showwhich has become a world event in itself beyond the match.

With his hometown of Compton on the map, Dr. Dre kicked off the show with the classic “The Next Episode” opposite Snoop Dogg. Together they also sang “California Love”, Tupac Shakur’s anthem, before the big surprise of the night appeared upside down and out of nowhere: 50 Cent, who performed “In da Club” and then gave way to Mary J. Blige.

The artist, who was the only female presence at the halftime show, changed the aesthetics of the concert with a silver-colored costume and shiny finishes to sing “Family Affair” and “No More Drama”.

Wearing clothing that read “Dre Day,” Kendrick Lamar offered perhaps the most polished and impressive segment of the show with a rendition of “Alright.” While Eminem appeared to sing “Lose Yourself”.

How much are Super Bowl halftime performers paid?

There is hardly an artist who does not want to perform at halftime of the Superbowl, due to the international exposure that this day.

However, contrary to what one might think, those who appear in said show earn an amount that is laughable. According to the Newsweek portal, halftime rates are subject to the minimum amounts established by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which receives the check and distributes it to the corresponding artists.

Due to the above, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem received a payment of 1,030 dollars for their appearance at the Super Bowl halftime.

It is important to note that the NFL is responsible for covering the lodging and travel expenses of the artists, as well as the cost of the show. halftimeThat this superbowl It was $17 million, according to GQ magazine.