Super Bowl 2022 predictions: Rams favorites, Bengals against predictions? Do not trust …

Everything is ready for the highly anticipated Super Bowl 2022: the home team, the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood from midnight and a half Italian

Rams favorites, but thanks to Burrow the Bengals don’t start beaten. This is the essence of the overview of the Super Bowl LVI that at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will confront the home team, Los Angeles, and Cincinnati, from midnight and a half Italian. The number 4 seeded teams from their respective Conferences are facing off and won the photo finish in their previous two games. For the bookmakers, the Rams, who have been aiming for the great match at home since the beginning of the season and have moved all in on the market, are favorites by 4 points. But Cincy, the revelation of the season, played against playoff predictions also in Nashville and Kansas City, and yet …

THE DEFENSE OF THE RAMS – – The Los Angeles pass rush is the one that on paper could and should make a difference. A three-headed dragon, like a quarterback catcher: Aaron Donald, perhaps the best defender ever in the NFL, Von Miller, former Super Bowl 50 MVP for Denver, arrived from the Broncos in the current season with the Lombardi Trophy goal in the lead, and Leonard Floyd, long the Robin of Batman Donald. The attack line of the Bengals is porous, especially on the right side: against the Titans he conceded even 9 sacks. Cincinnati will have to stay away from the “long” third downs and try to take away at least a bit of pressure from Burrow with the running game. Joe Mixon is a great running back, with 1,205 ground yards in the regular season. The Bengals pass rush does not boast the “names” of the opponents. In terms of numbers, however, his has done so up to now: 8 sack in 3 games, against 5 of the Bengals even. But it does not represent a certainty, compared to the same role as opponents. For Hendrickson and Hubbard, eternally underrated, it is an opportunity to shock the world of football once more. In this magical season of the impossible, there seems to be nothing left …

THE SUPERPOWERS OF BURROW – – Champion college quarterback at Louisiana State won “comeback of the year” award. Called number 1 in the 2020 Draft, she had broken the crusader, sent to the slaughterhouse by that unfortunate offensive line, during the debut season. The return was thunderous: spectacular in the regular season it dragged the Bengals to the playoffs, one of the 12 franchises that never won the Super Bowl, defeated twice in the match, despite many insiders considering them the earthenware pot of Division. AFC North, the least accredited team compared to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Burrow completes his passes with 70.4% accuracy, the best in particular, and in his first playoffs, at 25, he showed a coldness and clarity under pressure that make him already considered one of the top 5 quarterbacks in the league. Present and future of the role. He has great targets: freshman Ja’Marr Chase, who won the offensive rookie of the year award, Higgins and Boyd. But he needs a minimum of time to cast, otherwise he won’t be able to work miracles this time… To be followed in particular by his harmony with Chase, already Tiger’s teammate in college. Ramsey will join him, the best cornerback of the secondary of the Rams, one of the best ever. Whoever wins that duel can checkmate the opponents. Burrow can be relentless if he shows half a sign of weakness.

THE DUO STAFFORD-KUPP – – Odell Beckham is the name of the call of the attack of the Rams, the popular one, known to the general public. Talented receiver and volcanic character, well known for his prowess and oddities. But the Rams will win (or lose) Super Bowl 56 on the Stafford-Kupp axis. The quarterback, also the first absolute choice of the Draft, let’s talk about that of 2009, had lived a career as an eternally undervalued, up to now. Brilliant, sure, but sacrificed in public recognition for the disastrous results of the Detroit Lions for which he played for 12 years. Despite him, they did not know how to do better than a 74-90-1 record. Someone had branded him a loser, despite the legitimate extenuating circumstances of an inadequate supporting cast. At 34 he is taking off a lot of satisfaction and taking revenge: he had to wait this season to win the playoffs … But against Tampa and San Francisco when he counted he was able to make a difference. Compared to when the Rams played and lost the Super Bowl, 3 years ago, against Brady’s New England, they have improved a lot in the most important position: Stafford is certainly better than Goff, the quarterback at the time. And with Cooper Kupp, the white receiver capable of leading this season in terms of tricks (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16), he has an extraordinary feeling. Kupp was named Attacking Player of the Year. The secondary of the Bengals is called to overtime …

February 13, 2022 (change February 13, 2022 | 16:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link