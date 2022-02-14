Super Bowl 2022, the most memorable spots of the evening

The Super Bowl is the sporting and television event of the year: also in this 56th edition millions of spectators in the United States and around the world tuned in to see the Los Angeles Rams beat 23 to 20 i Cincinnati Bengals. But not everyone is actually an express fan of American football. There are those who followed the evening for the famous halftime showthe musical interlude this year entrusted to the stars of hip hop Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminembut above all there are those who have followed the myriad of with curiosity new spots proposed during the event. Thanks to the huge audience, the various brands can afford to invest in advertising millionaire, full of creativity and above all of celebrity.

Among the trends of this Super Bowl, from an advertising point of view, few social messages and a lot of irony, especially if linked to a pinch of nostalgia. Here are the best spots:

Squarespace

The hosting service plays the ace of the young diva of the moment: after Spider-Man: No Way Home And Euphoria, Zendaya is the protagonist of a commercial in which, among a thousand assonances of the letter S, she is the owner of a shell shop who sees his business turned by a new site.

Verizon

Remember the insane Ernie “Chip” Douglas, played by Jim Carrey in the movie The pain in the ass (in original The Cable Guy)? Here, just the cable tv technician returns to this new commercial only to find that its services are no longer needed thanks to Verizon’s 5G wireless system.

Amazon Alexa

The life of a celebrity couple like Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost is completely turned, or rather upset, when Alexa starts read in their minds. Which obviously cannot do. Perhaps.

General Motors

The Doctor Male by Mike Meyers comes back with a new diabolical plan, or almost: his new goal is to save the planet before subjecting it to one’s will. As? By reducing emissions thanks to electric cars. Brilliant.

BMW

Speaking of ecological cars, the rulers of the gods Zeus and Herainterpreted by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Selma Hayekretire and dedicate themselves to a life of tranquility and… electric recharges.

Disney +

Awkwafina presents i GOATthat is the movies and series that are the Greatest Of All Time, featured on Disney +. Just that goat in English means goatso here are the cute ruminants disguised as Avengers, Stormtroopers, Simpsons and so on.

AT&T

The challenge between phone companies continues with Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, both of whom find themselves disappointed by their failure to win at a high school reunion. “We have a lot in common”, They say to each other, winking at the spectators who know very well that the two are united above all by one of their own famous ex boyfriend: Ashton Kutcher.

T-Mobile

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrusby the way half relatives (Parton is Cyrus’ godmother) team up for save 5G phones left to fend for themselves because they lack the appropriate services and coverage.

As if that weren’t enough, T-Mobile proposes an unlikely musical duet with the legendary protagonists of Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Uber Eats

The mythical Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) leads a number of characters confused by the fact that Uber Eats now you deliver not only food, but also various commissions to your home in the United States. There is even Gwyneth Paltrow who “tastes” one of his much talked about candles.

Planet Fitness

Lindsay Lohan she completely changed her life and left behind the excesses of the past. Now she is all well-intentioned and self-care as evidenced by this Planet Fitness commercial in which they also appear William Shatner, Danny Trejo and Dennis Rodman.

Lay’s

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen retrace the most epic moments of their friendship, always accompanied by the famous potato chips, a few minutes before marriage between Rogen himself and… a demonic specter.

Headspace

In this new spot the singer John Legend invites you to sleep with him in the sense that he has registered a new one audio series on Headspace designed to accompany listeners towards sleep thanks to the persuasive sound of his voice.

Bic

The queen of domestic etiquette Martha Stewart and the rapper Snoop Dogg are the unlikely couple at the center of a spot new model of lighters very useful for lighting candles (and much more) without burning your fingers.

Salesforce

No, it’s not the sequel to Interstellar nor a remake of 2001: A Space Odysseybut Matthew McConaughey come back from space to enhance the quality of the Earth in the new Salesforce commercial.

Expedia

Ewan McGregor it reminds us how obsessed we are with “things”. Above all, he invites us to save money to buy superfluous stuff. Then spend it on trips on Expedia.

Booking

But you can also travel with Booking.com, especially if you are the concierge Idris Elba.

Rakuten

She became a superstar thanks to her role in Ted Lasso (and even earlier thanks to the role of Septa Unella in game of Thrones), Hannah Waddingham is now the protagonist of this ad in the James Bond villain version. With lots of self-propelled cat on a robot vacuum cleaner.

Budweiser

The mythical ones Budweiser Clydesdale are the purebred horses used for the promotional activities of the American beer brand. In this advertisement fromhigh emotional rate one of them gets injured but soon regains the courage and strength to go back to racing.

Pringles

A poor unfortunate ends with arm stuck in a Pringles tube (who has never happened to?) and therefore lives the rest of his life this way.

Avocado from Mexico

Here is a commercial to include in the chapter “Any idea is fine as long as it’s extravagant”: ancient Romans and barbarians they quarrel in front of the Colosseum until peace breaks out thanks to… the avocados from Mexico. There is also Julius Caesar who hopes to be remembered for a salad.