Super Bowl 2022, the return to normality is celebrated in the commercials. Yes to humor, no to rhetoric

The biggest American sporting event is considered an indicator of the trends that will be the most popular in advertising in the following months. Here is the final recap of the 2022 edition

Celebrities as if it were raining, humor, many quotes from cult films and series and above all a great sense of normality. There is almost no trace of the pandemic in the commercials staged at the 56th Super Bowl and at least for a few hours the uncertainty of the present has been archived.

Patriotic rhetoric which for several years featured the most significant commercials of the greatest American sporting and advertising event was not too much appreciated: the Budweiser film directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao about the healing of the Clydesdale horse, an icon of the brand and a metaphor for the resilience of the America in the pandemic, did not break the hearts of the public and experts, earning the palm of wrost in show for FastCo and only two stars for AdAge.

With a record $ 6.5 million for 30 seconds of on-air, up compared to the 5.5 of the year, the Super Bowl confirms itself as a must for big advertisers and new entries who aspire to a place in the sun: much depends on the strength of creativity, but According to Kantar, the average ROI of last year’s edition was around $ 4.60 for every dollar spent, with the best results obtained by Mountain Dew, Verizon, T-Mobile and General Motors. This year, advertisers were also able to measure the results of their investments in real time thanks to the partnership signed between NBCU and iSpot.tv.

Early launches. According to iSpot.tv, the circulation of the commercials before the big day brought in 1.33 billion impressions, triple last year, coming from 1,862 broadcasts and 105 creatives from 45 brands, for a total average investment estimated at 37.6 million dollars. . According to data from Tubular Labs, which includes views on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, the most viewed were the commercials of Nissan, Pepsi, Bud Light, Amazon, Frito-Lay.

What worked and what didn’t. For the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review drawn up by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, the big winner of the ranking that evaluates the advertising strategy is Uber Eats with the commercial with Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Braun from the TV series’ Succession ‘.

The frame used to evaluate the effectiveness of the commercials is summarized with the acronym ‘ADPLAN’, i.e. Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Linkage, Amplification, Net Equity. According to Professor Derek D. Rucker “Uber Eats is this year’s big winner for very strong branding, the ability to play with its well-known attributes and the choice to raise its equity with a simple and clear message”.

Creativity that rhymes with recognition also played in favor of the Planters commercials, Google Pixel 6 and Doritos while among the flops of the evening there were Salesforce “Team Earth”, Toyota “Two Brothers” and Taco Bell.

Longing for normality. Arm in arm with optimism, there is a great desire for normality, evident in the films of Expedia, Booking.com and Kayak that anticipate the return of travel.

Irony and co-branding with Mattel characterize the film “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie” by Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage at the top of the USA Today Ad Meter chart – based instead on the vote of a panel formed by the general public (143 thousand registrations) – which tells how Barbie manages to buy the mythical dream house with the help of the actress and specialists in real estate, mortgages and construction works.

The top five sees Amazon “Mind Reader” in second place, followed by Doritos / Cheetos Flamin ‘Hot “Push It”, Kia “Robo Dog – The All-Electric Kia EV6” and Toyota: “Brothers”.

Cryptocurrencies. This year there were 18 new advertisers including several cryptocurrency brands and FTX, Crypto.com, eToro which according to the Kellogg School have definitely missed the shot. “Although many of them attracted the attention of viewers, there was no clear advantage or branding to help position cryptocurrencies with confidence. and like the future of investing, ”adds Rucker.

Perhaps the claims that recalled gambling more than responsible investments (“Fortune favors the brave”; “Don’t miss out on the next big thing”) didn’t help.

Much appreciated by creatives and marketers, on the other hand, was the Coinbase film which consisted of a QR code that wandered on a black background, a super-minimalist idea conceived by Accenture Interactive specifically to contrast with all the other commercials. New customers who managed to capture the QR with their smartphone won bitcoins for free but the overload crashed the site.

Electric cars. The car manufacturers believe in it (6 brands for 8 films) and have invested by dedicating fun and memorable creativity to electric motors.

Among these, how can we forget the BMW iX SUV with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault as Zeus and Hera, luxury retirees in Palm Springs, California;

General Motors citing Austin Powers (with Dr Male converting to electric to prevent climate change from destroying the world before he does) and the Sopranos (with Meadow, the daughter of the late Tony, returning to New Jersey in on board of a Chevrolet Silverado EV replicating the historic abbreviation second by second). Note: the brand has called the creator of the series to direct the commercial David Chase and original theme director of photography Phil Abraham plus Robert Iler, who played son AJ Soprano.

Nissan “Thrill Driver” with actor Eugene Levy;

Kia’s cute robot dog, revived in a series of collectible NFTs created by the automaker with the NFT Sweet platform to support adoptions. Kia will ensure that The Petfinder Foundation will receive 90% of primary sales and a 10% royalty on all subsequent ones

Alongside the most famous brands, Polestar, the Volvo brand of 100% electric cars, also debuted in style, with a minimalist spot that differs from those of its competitors.

Out of the game, however, for this year, Stellantis and Hyundai.

Still 80s-90s crossover. In addition to those of GM, other brands have cited successful films and series such as T-Mobile with the ‘Scrubs’ series, Verizon with ‘The nuisance’ with the participation of Jim Carrey and Michelob with ‘The Big Lebowski’. Taco Bell and Pringles chose vintage soundtracks with Hole’s “Live Through This” and Lionel Richie’s “Stuck On You” respectively.

New categories for the smart home. Among the new advertisers of the Super Bowl was also Cue Health, which advertised its own device for the DIY molecular tests, with the result available after just 20 minutes. Creativity will not be that great – the voice of the actress Gal Gadot – but it marks the birth of a new category in the smart home field.

In the smart home field, how can we not mention Meta that has introduced the metaverse to the general public, in the form of social networks of the future where you can meet old friends thanks to the Quest 2 virtual reality viewers.

The Halftime Show in full rap, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, it was finally a stage for luxury brands. Louis Vuitton and Tiffany (who also signed the trophy) dressed Kendrick Lamar; Mary J. Blige chose Peter Dundas and Sergio Rossi, with the garments also reproduced in the NFT version; Dr. Dre dressed Tom Ford.