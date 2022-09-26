Super Bowl 2023: this star who had been contacted before Rihanna to perform in the final

This Sunday, September 25, 2022, Rihanna broke the silence on social networks and announced her presence to perform in the final of the 2023 edition of the Super Bowl, in the United States. But before her, according to the American media, another singer would have received the invitation, before declining it.

It is one of the most anticipated events of the year: the final of the American football championship, the Super Bowl. For this 2023 edition, viewers will have to wait until February 12 to enjoy this extraordinary show., which will take place in Glendale, Arizona. If American football fans are numerous, the Super Bowl is particularly eagerly awaited for the spectacular show that takes place at halftime. By 2022, 110 million viewers had watched this show, animated by the long-awaited performances of Eminem, Dr Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar or Snoop Dogg. But before them, big stars also put on a show at halftime during the match: the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in 1993, the Rolling Stones in 2006, Madonna in 2012, Beyoncé in 2013, Lady Gaga in 2017 or even The Weekend in 2020. A moment that everyone is waiting for… and which is highly talked about. But for the next edition, it is the singer Rihanna who has been chosen to perform her legendary titles in front of millions of people. On the other hand, she would not have been the first choice…

Another star chosen instead of Rihanna for the Super Bowl?

According to information from TMZ and People Magazinerelayed by TV 7 Days, it was Taylor Swift who reportedly first received a proposal to perform at the Super Bowl. But the one who plans to release her tenth studio album, called midnight, on October 21, unfortunately refused the invitation… which many are waiting for. The ex-girlfriend of Harry Styles seems to want to return to the studio in the coming months and re-record all of her first albums, which are still a great success.

Nevertheless, Rihanna’s choice was very well received by Internet users around the world. A real return to the front of the stage for the singer from Barbados, who has not released an album since 2016. At 34, the ex-girlfriend of singer Chris Brown preferred to devote herself to new projects in recent years, particularly in cosmetics with its Fenty Beauty brand, but also in fashion with its lingerie brand called Savage X Fenty. One thing is certain, his performance at the Super Bowl is highly anticipated!