Super Bowl at the Rams: halftime show with 5 sacred monsters. Valentine’s Day, the charm of the Titanic in the VIDEO of the goals | First page

Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 (7-3, 6-7, 3-10, 7-0) and win 56th edition of Super Bowl, the final of the NFL (National Football League) championship of American football. Nothing to do for the former Spanish midfielder of Fiorentina and Inter, Borja Valero, who cheered on the defeated team in the Dazn TV studio. It was played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in California (the home team’s stadium) in front of 70,000 spectators with skyrocketing ticket prices: from a minimum of one thousand to a maximum of 72 thousand dollars with an average cost of 10 thousand dollars …

HALFTIME SHOW – Five hip-hop monsters performed on the same stage for the first time in the intermission show: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

There was also anticipation for commercials, especially for the new film by Marvel: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessout in theaters on May 6 in the United States.

VALENTINE’S DAY – Today is February 14, the feast of lovers. The real fans, the most passionate ones, love their favorite team. The most concrete gesture of affection is still that of going to the stadium to watch the games, but with the advent of social networks the field has also expanded to the digital world. For some years now it has become a fashion to post i video of decisive goals with the soundtrack of the film Titanic: “My Heart Will Go On“by Celine Dion.

SOME EXAMPLES IN THE GALLERY

THE KISS – Today in a press conference via zoom Giuliano Sangiorgi presents his first NFT: “May I Love You”. Together with the illustrator Emiliano Ponzi, the lead singer of Negramaro has created three digital artworks dedicated to the kissing theme. Made up of 3 video loops, composed of a refined animated illustration produced by Ponzi and set to music by Sangiorgi, and launched on the platform SuperRare.

THE RANKINGS – Meanwhile, on the occasion of the most romantic day of the year, Spotify reveals the data of the most listened to love songs in Italy exactly one year ago.

1. Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor – Your Song – From “Moulin Rouge” Soundtrack.

2. Linkin Park – Valentine’s Day.

3. Gigi D’Alessio – Valentine’s Day.

4. Alessio – Valentine’s Day.

5. Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey – Endless Love (with Mariah Carey).

6. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour.

7. The Beatles – Something – 2019 Mix.

8. Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake – True Colors – Film Version.

9. Stephanie Poetri – I Love You 3000.

10. Lara Fabian – Je T’aime.

These are the songs most included in the playlists:

1. John Legend – All of Me.

2. Elton John – Your Song.

3. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You.

4. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – From “Armageddon” Soundtrack.

5. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud.

6. Sam Smith – Stay With Me.

7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect.

8. Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex.

9. Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license.

10. Ariana Grande – thank u, next.