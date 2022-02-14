Super Bowl LVI at the Los Angeles Rams

Second title for the California team, which in its stadium snatches the success in the final against the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to Kupp’s touchdown: 23-20 the final result

Super Bowl LVI is gods Los Angeles Rams. The California team wins its second NFL title by beating 23-20 the Cincinnati Bengals in their home stadium. Excellent start for the Rams, then the Bengals reopen everything just before the interval at the SoFi Stadium, before reversing the situation at the start of the third quarter with Higgins’ touchdown. With 1’25 ” from the end, Kupp signs the victory of the team coached by Sean McVay. It’s party in Inglewood.

It was an intense, spectacular and captivating 56th edition of the Super Bowl to the very end. After Tom Brady’s retirement, a new era in American football opens up. And for the Los Angeles Rams comes, in comeback, the second NFL title ever. An old football saying used to say: “Attacks win games, defenses win championships”. This night it was just like that. Donald’s defense sent the California franchise to heaven. It is also inside its own stadium, exactly as it happened last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the Cincinnati Bengals it’s three Super Bowl appearances and zero wins: Zac Taylor’s team went very close to the big finish, but failed to lift the trophy.

The first half of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood seems to be totally the preserve of the Rams: touchdowns by Beckham and Kupp (13-3). After that, in the second quarter, the Bengals manage to take the measures with the passing of the minutes, overcoming the initial price. A beautiful, well-built drive allows Cincinnati to reopen everything on 13-10. Los Angeles unlucky at this juncture as they lose Beckham to a knee injury.

The third quarter is all Cincinnati brand, with Joe Burrow firing 75 yds for Tee Higgins on the first drive and overtaking at 17-13, which is extended with Evan McPhaerson’s field goal for 20-13. Los Angeles tries to shake, but the Cincinnati defense concedes a maximum of a 52 yds Matt Gay kick. This is how we arrive in the last 15 minutes: Stafford launches from 4 yds for Kupp and, at 1’38 ” from the end, is the goal. But one penalty per team cancels the scoring. Stafford tries again: he throws on the corner for the usual Kupp and it’s td! 23-20 at 1’25 ” from the end. The advantage was then defended by Aaron Donald, who thwarted the Bengals’ attempt to break the tie and extra time. The Rams thus win the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in their history after the one they won 22 years ago, when they were still playing in St. Louis.