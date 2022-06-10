Super Bowl with Shakira: worst idea in the world

In an upcoming documentary on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez confides her frustration after the FNL chose to blackmail her with the Colombian at the Super Bowl.

Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl halftime on February 2, 2020. Tammy Ljungblad/imago images/ZUMA Wire

On February 2, 2020, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez rocked the Super Bowl halftime show , becoming the first Latina artists to perform at this event watched by millions of viewers in the United States and around the world. If their performance had been praised – although Shakira has been compared to a goat – JLo was clearly unconvinced by the National Football League’s (NFL) decision to choose two performers to share the stage.

In the documentary “Halftime”, which will be broadcast on Netflix, from June 14, 2022, and which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, Ben Affleck’s fiancée is filmed as she prepares for the show with her musical director. The star is annoyed in particular by the short time that will be granted to them, to her and Shakira, on stage.

“We have six f*** minutes each. We have 30 seconds of a song and if we take a minute, we only have five left. But we have to have moments of singing, it won’t be a f *** dance review. We must sing our message. Having two people to do the Super Bowl is the worst idea in the world”, Jennifer Lopez gets angry, reports “Entertainment Weekly”.

“An insult”

Later in the film, the manager of the star even speaks of an “insult” by evoking the decision of the NFL. “Normally you have a Super Bowl star. She’s building a show and if she wants to invite other people, that’s her choice. It was an insult to say that you need two Latinas to do the work that one artist has always done,” says Benny Medina.

To compare, recalls “Entertainment Weekly”, Madonna was able to sing alone for fifteen minutes in 2012, while Lady Gaga performed for fourteen minutes in 2017. In 2022, they were five to share the stage : Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Two guests, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak, had joined them.

( jfa )