Super bullish Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) expected for the week

Stellar (XLM)on the other hand, it shows signs of liveliness and recovery that are somehow expected. The 7-day rise is + 39.46% and + 3.81% in the last 24 hours.

As written a few days ago, Ripple’s XRP is not only following the trend of the broader cryptocurrency market, but also has a direction of its own due to a resumption of activity on the development side of the project. Furthermore, the new addresses created on the Ripple Network have greatly increased, which suggests that more people are adopting XRP at this stage.

Ripple (XRP) price trend

Exceptional Ripple recovery (XRP) to a month that scores a resounding + 120.11% which allows him to recover almost everything he lost in three months (-10.48% but it was -22% on Friday).

If the trend of bitcoin continues on this bullish path, it is likely that Ripple’s cryptocurrency will also strengthen, net of any negative news related to XRP.

August is proving to be a bullish month for the entire cryptocurrency sector, however it is not certain that September will prove equally bullish, indeed, the next month could be quite volatile.