Super bullish Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) expected for the week

The price of Ripple (XRP) still scores a significant rise, over the course of the Ferragostan weekend the cryptocurrency proved to be able to compete with the main ones. But even the price of Stellar Lumens (XLM) seems to have finally reacted vigorously in this bullish phase of the cryptocurrency market.

XRP in particular it has gained + 64.20% in the last 7 days, while it is down by about -0.42% at the time of writing this article.

Stellar (XLM)on the other hand, it shows signs of liveliness and recovery that are somehow expected. The 7-day rise is + 39.46% and + 3.81% in the last 24 hours.

As written a few days ago, Ripple’s XRP is not only following the trend of the broader cryptocurrency market, but also has a direction of its own due to a resumption of activity on the development side of the project. In addition, the new addresses created on the Ripple Network have greatly increased, which suggests that more people are adopting XRP at this stage.

Ripple (XRP) price trend

Awesome Ripple recovery (XRP) to a month that scores a resounding + 120.11% which allows him to recover almost everything he lost in three months (-10.48% but it was -22% on Friday).

If the trend of bitcoin continues on this bullish path, it is likely that Ripple’s cryptocurrency will also strengthen, net of any negative news related to XRP.

August is proving to be a bullish month for the entire cryptocurrency sector, however it is not certain that September will prove equally bullish, indeed, the next month could be quite volatile.

Stellar (XLM) price trend

The stated goal for 2021 of the Stellar Lumens ecosystem is the growth of use cases, implement developments for greater resilience of the decentralized platform and new security systems to protect users who use XLM.

Nothing exceptionally new and interesting has happened here in recent times, and that certainly weighs on the momentum of this cryptocurrency.

Stellar (XLM) at one month it recovered + 70.35%, however at 3 months it still remains markedly in negative territory of -43.72%. The latter figure can be read both as an advantage for those who want to buy at a discount, but also a sign of potential weakness when compared with the 3-month trend of XRP.

In conclusion

XRP and XLM are among the few at the top of the market cap ranking that have not yet reached and exceeded the ATH of the previous bullish cycle (2016 – 2017).

Although not without risk, the strategy of a purchase of the two altcoins pending an exploit in the coming months could be put into account in a large portfolio of crypto assets.

Undoubtedly, a discount purchase made at the end of July on the lows of the period would have offered greater safety margins, but taking into account the risk and a potential further increase of BTC, the purchase could still be considered profitable.

