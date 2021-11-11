Super Cashback, final ranking: who will receive the transfer

6

























It took almost four and a half months, but in the end 100,000 Italians are about to celebrate: i 1,500 euros of Super Cashback are on their way, confirmed by a message sent by the Ministry of Economy and Finance via the IO app to the entitled parties. That is to those who managed to stay within the 100,000 position in the Super Cashback leaderboard.









The first (and only) semester of Cashback ended on June 30, 2021 and registered the participation of over 8 million users, with 6,120,038 users who have already received (almost all, to be honest) a refund of 150 euro for the so-called “Ordinary cashback“starting from mid-August. On the other hand, the bank transfer of 1,500 for those who have accumulated the most transactions of all in the six months, not without heated controversy over the way in which these transactions were carried out. At the beginning of June, a squeeze against the “crafty“, But with the definitive closure of the ranking it is possible to state that no decisive action has been taken against those who have collected hundreds of microtransactions.

Super Cashback: the message of the MEF

Starting last night, and especially this morning, users were confirmed to be among the hundred thousand: in fact, on IO they received a message, sent by Ministry of Economy and Finance: “Congratulations, you are eligible for Super Cashback! Congratulations, you are among the 100 thousand participants at the top of the Super Cashback ranking and you are entitled to a refund of 1500 euros!“.

To re-enter the circle of winners are all those who have achieved at least 787 valid transactions in the reference semester. A very high number, equal to an average of almost four transactions per day, including holidays. Nothing illegal, however, given that the prohibition on making microtransactions that was present in the draft of the Cashback decree then disappeared from the final legislation.

Super Cashback: when the € 1,500 arrives

At the gates of the Christmas holidays, therefore, they are coming 150 million euros for 100 thousand Italian serial crawlers. The MEF message also specifies i delivery times of the prize: “The amount will be credited by November 30, 2021, as required by the regulation. You will receive a message when the transfer to the IBAN you have already communicated will be made“.

We specify, however, that even in this case the date declared by the MEF is not the one by which the winners will have the money in their account: it is the one by which the transfer will be made.