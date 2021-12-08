Super Cashback, payment of 1,500 euros on the way

Good news is coming for 100,000 taxpayers who will see 1,500 euros credited to their current account, without having to make any request. Here’s what’s going on.

December has arrived, bringing with it the holidays of the last month of the year that both adults and children like so much. Just as Christmas approaches, there are many to carry out shopping of goods and services of various kinds, to be donated to friends and relatives. To this end, of course, you have to shell out the money and precisely for this reason, news involving 100,000 taxpayers cannot go unnoticed.

They are arriving, in fact, directly on their checking accounts well 1,500 euros. If all this were not enough, the interested parties do not have to make any requests, as the accreditation is automatic. In fact, the Ministry of Finance is making the payments in question directly to the current account of the entitled parties. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Money, 1,500 euros arriving on the current account of 100,000 taxpayers thanks to the Super Cashback

As mentioned, payments are on the way from 1,500 euros directly to the current account of 100 thousand euro taxpayers who, for this purpose, will not have to make any requests. But for what reason? Well, you need to know that these are program reimbursements Super Cashback.

In this regard, we remind you that the previous executive guide With you has decided to start the program cashback, with the aim of encouraging the use of various electronic payment instruments, in order to combat tax evasion. For this reason it was decided to guarantee a 10% refund, up to a maximum of 150 euros, for transactions carried out during the reference semester.

But not only that, the program was of particular interest super cashback, with a prize worth 1500 euros, intended for the first 100,000 users who recorded the highest number of transactions. Precisely the latter, therefore, will be credited with the reimbursement of the long-awaited Super Cashback in these days.

Cashback goodbye, won’t be back in 2022

Dwelling on the CashbackWe remind you that June 30, 2021 was the last day of this program. The Draghi government, in fact, has decided to freeze this initiative, which has therefore not been reconfirmed for the second half of the year.

But not only that, unlike expectations, it was afterwards definitively stuck with the budget maneuver 2022. The initiative, which attracted the interest of 8.9 million Italians until June and which had already been suspended, will therefore not return in 2022.

At the moment, therefore, only i remain to be paid Super Cashback refunds. The latter, as already mentioned, are intended for the first 100 thousand participants in the program who, starting from January 1st and until June 30th 2021, have totaled the largest number of transitions.

Super Cashback, payments on the way: everything you need to know

As already mentioned, the government has decided to definitively say goodbye to cashback which, therefore, will not make its return with the start of the new year. Often the subject of controversySuper Cashback was one of the incentives that attracted the most attention.

The latter, in fact, has prompted many people to use tricks of various kinds just to climb the rankings. The trick of split a single purchase into many small payments. A situation that certainly did not go unnoticed and that could bring with it repercussions.

In fact, a review of those who carried out the micro transactions could be underway to increase the number of receipts and thus climb the rankings. This, perhaps, could be one of the reasons why payments are late compared to what was expected.

The automatic payment, in fact, had to be made by November 30, as established by the law decree n. 99 approved by the Council of Ministers on 30 June 2021. However, payments could be postponed by 10 days with respect to the fixed date, but in any case no later than mid-December.

Good news, therefore, for the 100,000 taxpayers interested, who will be able to benefit from an extra income directly on their account, without having to make any requests.