Super cashback, the reimbursement of 1,500 euros arrives

Refunds are coming for those who attended the state cashback, which as we know will not return in 2022: the Council of Ministers has chosen to allocate resources to other items of expenditure.

Although the Draghi government has put a stop to the measure, some prizes remain to be repaid this year, in particular the 1,500 euro super prize for the first 100,000 Italians who totaled the highest number of electronic payments between January and June 2021.

Super cashback, when the rewards come

We remind you that in addition to the “classic” refund of 10% for those who participated in the cashback program, the first 100 thousand members who in the first six months of 2021 totaled the largest number of transactions with electronic payment instruments are entitled to a special flat rate refund, the so-called super cashback. The award has a value of 1,500 euros and those who are eligible will have the amount credited by the end of November.

The transfer will therefore arrive in the winners’ current account by November 30th, as required by the regulation.

Special reimbursements relating to the first period (therefore the one that runs from January 2021 to June 2021) are disbursed by 30 November 2021, on the basis of a ranking drawn up definitively after the expiry of the deadline for the decision on complaints by Consap.

Super cashback, how to know if you are among the winners

It should be remembered that you are entitled to super cashback if you are among the first 100 thousand citizens who have totaled, in a semester, the largest number of transactions with credit cards, debit and prepaid cards, ATMs and payment apps. The same purchases as for cashback e are valid count the number of transactions, not the amounts spent.

You can see your ranking in the IO app: the ranking is based on the total number of transactions made with the electronic payment methods activated for cashback purposes. If more people are placed tied in the standings, will have priority who first, based on the time stamp of the last transaction, has totaled the number of transactions useful for entry into the ranking.

Some users are receiving in these days the win notification messages in the IO app sent by Ministry of Economy and Finance:

Congratulations, you are among the 100,000 participants at the top of the Super Cashback ranking and you are entitled to a refund of 1500 Euros! The amount will be credited to you by 30 November 2021, as required by the regulation. You will receive a message when the transfer to the IBAN you have already communicated will be made. Thanks for participating.

To be included among the winners are all those who have achieved at least 787 valid transactions in the reference semester.