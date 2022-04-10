Super contagious covid XE variant: efficacy of current vaccines

Specialists warn of the vaccine leak of the new strain of Covid-19 XE.

The new variant of covid-19named as XEhas once again set off alarms among the scientific community that is already immersed in research to measure its potential impact on patients, as well as its ability to circumvent immunity caused by vaccines. All the spotlights are on this mutation, which is the result of a combination between the strain Omicron and its sublineage BA.2popularly known as ‘silent’.

Sources of vaccinology have warned Medical Writing about the ability of these variants of the same family to evade vaccine immunity compared to the predecessor strains, although they have also sent a message of calm. “To date, it has been found that Vaccine escape for Omicron and its subvariants but the effectiveness is preserved, especially for severe disease, with three doses of vaccine”, they have stressed.

This message comes at an early stage in which the behavior of the new strain of Covid-19 that has begun to spread throughout the United Kingdom is still being analyzed. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that it can become the most contagious to date. The first estimates of him suggest that he has a growth rate 10 percent higher than the current majority variant.

For the moment, the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies has not detected the widespread presence of this variant in Spain according to its latest report published on April 4. The most common strain in the country continues to be, therefore, the Omicron BA.2 which has come to represent 94 percent of the total tests sequenced in some autonomous communities.

XE covid variant symptoms

In the absence of more information on the impact of the XE variant, what experts have already advanced are its main symptoms. A report from the UK health insurance agency (Ukhsa) has pointed out that he has a Omicron-like behavior. Among the most widespread ailments are fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness or headache.

The analysts have obtained this data after analyzing the evolution of the first 600 positive cases referred in the British country, although they have pointed out that more scientific information is needed to be able to specify precisely the behavior of the new strain of coronavirus. “There is not enough evidence to draw conclusions”, they have remarked.