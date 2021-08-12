super cool selfie to make you forget this blonde wig

A “super cool” selfie to make you forget the blonde wig. She says it herself. Megan Fox she reappears on Instagram with a series of photos taken in the car in which she is more beautiful than ever. Yet another hit-and-run appearance of one of hollywood’s most elusive actresses.

It is no coincidence that Megan Fox reappears just as her latest film in the world tries to be released in theaters. With poor results, it must be admitted (in Italy for example, there is no trace of it).

The Battle of Jangsari it was supposed to be the film that showed everyone her qualities as an actress. It is a South Korean production. It tells an important page of the Korean War. That is the diversion that led to the Battle of Incheon in 1950, which allowed the United Nations contingents to liberate the capital Seoul.

Megan is the photojournalist, a character based on two pioneers of war correspondents, Marguerite Higgins and Margaret Bourke-White. Two women who have made the history of this profession.

Megan Fox and the wig that was to relaunch her in Hollywood

Here, too, the belief is staged that to be taken seriously, beautiful actresses must get drunk. And so Megan Fox shows up with an improbable curly wig, very little makeup and a camera always in front of her face.

All useless. To say it to the South Korean press, «Fox has never been Oscar-winning material, but his acting is not so bad, compared to his usual standards. His character, however, is a different story. In practice, Maggie is a basically useless diversion. What started as a movie to the Save Private Ryan, gets lost on the street and ends up being a new Pearl Harbor.

To console herself, Megan Fox tries again. And he’s starring in another military movie. Rogue. In the hope that it will go better than the first attempt. It will be released in 2020 in the United States.

And, looking at the photos that she herself has posted, it will be an action movie with a high rate of heavy artillery and adrenaline. Not far, therefore, from the films that made her a star. What Transformers.

It is also true that, since then, Megan has not been able to find another great success. She consoled herself in the family. Photos of her walking around Los Angeles with her children for a long time were the only images circulating of her.

That’s why the goals were all about her when she showed up on the red carpet at a fundraiser for the Amazon. In the company of her husband Brian Austin Green. An event more unique than rare.

That made many people say: that’s what happened to them!

