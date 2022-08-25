Super cool: the best comedy that brought Jonah Hill and Emma Stone together over a decade ago, with Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse | MISCELLANY

Comedy is such an exploited genre in cinema, especially in the United States. There are plenty of productions and stories that have appeared over the decades. There is a film, however, that has turned 15 years old but remains valid, consolidating itself as a classic of this type of film. Before was part of the Netflix catalogbut now it has arrived on a new platform: HBO Max.

The film was released in 2007 and, despite the grotesque jokes and certain stereotypes, fiction had positive reviews and was well received by the general public, being one of the highest grossing of its time.

We refer to “Super cool” (“super bad” in its original title), the tape of Greg Mottola starring byr Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plassewho gave life to one of the most iconic characters in cinema: the intrepid McLovin. Learn more about the plot and how you can see it in streaming.

The protagonists in front of a laptop screen (Photo: The Apatow Company)

WHAT IS “SUPER COOL” ABOUT?

The film stars Seth, Evan and Fogell, three students who find themselves in the limbo of the social scale of their school: they are not popular but they are not among the marginal either. However, that does not prevent them from being harassed and assaulted by other students rougher and older.

Seth is obsessed with the sixth. He still doesn’t practice it, just like his other friends, and look for a way to “grow” having that stage before going to university. His rudeness and perversions usually annoy Evan, but they are still great friends.

While Fogell is one of the best characters in the film.. It’s about a weird guy, between the geek and the strange, who joins the plan to buy liquor with Seth and Evan to attend Jules’ party. For this, a false identification is obtained with the name of McLovin.

In this way, the friends will have a journey when buying the liquor, with ato persecution, attacks, two unhinged police officers and other situations that inevitably spiral out of control. “Sueprbad” is a comedy classicas fresh and crude as when it appeared 15 years ago.

McLovin’s legendary fake ID (Photo: The Apatow Company)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “SUPER COOL”?

Jonah Hill as Seth

Casey Margolis as young Seth

Michael Cera as Evan

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fogell (McLovin)

Bill Hader as Officer Slater

Seth Rogen as Officer Michaels

Emma Stone as Jules

Martha MacIsaac as Becca

Laura Marano as young Becca

Aviva Baumann as Nicola

Joe Lo Truglio as Francis

Kevin Corrigan as Mark

Dave Franco as Greg

Laura Seay as Shirley

Marcella Lentz-Pope as Gaby

Stacy Edwards as Jane

David Krumholtz as Benji Austin

Martin Starr as James Masslin

HOW TO WATCH “SUPER COOL”?

The movie “Super cool” is available in the catalog of the streaming platform of hbo max. To see the comedy tape online, you can click on this link.

“SUPER COOL” TRAILER