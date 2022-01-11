Super Cup, Allegri and Chiellini at a press conference on the eve of the match against Inter

Many absences between the bianconeri in the final on Wednesday evening at San Siro against the Nerazzurri

There thrust of the sensational comeback at the Olimpico stronger than the absences, many, heavy and concentrated all in the defensive department. Two days after the win against Roma, Max Allegri returns to speak after the forced silence in Rome due to disqualification. Versus Inter, tomorrow night at San Siro, the Supercoppa is at stake, the first trophy of the season: the bianconeri do not get there at their best seen the absences due to disqualification of Cuadrado and De Ligt which are added to the forced stop of the Church. To this we must then add the very complicated recovery of Bonucci. For Allegri, therefore, forced defense, while forward trust in Dybala and especially in Morata, the man of the turning point in overtaking against Mourinho’s Rome. At 12.30 the live conference of Allegri and captain Chiellini, here in the live writing and on the homepage on the site for the streaming one.

THE CONFERENCE OF ALLEGRI

Good morning coach, do you have clear ideas about tomorrow’s team or are there still some doubts?

“No, I don’t have clear ideas because I have to see the conditions of the players. We have recovered Bonucci, but Danilo doesn’t feel safe. Tomorrow he will play Perin in goal, because Szczesny was last vaccinated and will arrive at the stadium at the last minute. And I am happy that Perin plays, he deserves it. I was surprised by the opinions on Rugani after the Olimpico match, because he was among the best in Rome. I must also evaluate Dybala who had not played so much for a long time. from a direct match as hard as the one in Rome. Tomorrow we will play against the strongest in the league and it will be a beautiful match. Any result that comes out must not affect our path. We have to work and play with enthusiasm. “

Have you talked to Chiesa? What did he say to the boy?

“I spoke to him after the match and yesterday morning: I’m sorry for him and for Italian football. These things happen and he must be calm. He was fine, he was calm: I will come back stronger. more”.

Having said that, does the market change with Chiesa’s injury?

“The squad is this and we will stay with them. We have many offensive solutions and if necessary we will lift Cuadrado”.

Who plays in defense tomorrow: Rugani confirmed? In the meantime, however, the goals from the defense arrived you spoke and De Sciglio scored …

“Luckily De Sciglio scored the other night. Alex Sandro is back for tomorrow, Bonucci is not in a position to play from the start but he is there. The couple will be that (Rugani with Chiellini, ed) and he will also come with us. De Winter “.

A curiosity: have you heard from Marotta in recent years?

“Yes, I have heard, I have always maintained relationships with old managers. There is also a human side, not only professional, I remain emotionally attached to the people I have worked with. We met for lunch in Milan every now and then, but I also have relationships with Galliani, for example, whom I hear twice a week “.

How did you experience the match from the stands on Sunday evening at the Olimpico?

“From the stands, football seems slower, then Landucci has to prepare himself because I will also be disqualified in the Italian Cup. I also thought about going to the bench since it went well …”.

THE CHIELLINI CONFERENCE

Hello Chiellini, after the comeback in Rome how do you get to this final?

“We need to have balance in our path, Sunday’s victory gives an important boost of adrenaline but we must not let ourselves be overwhelmed. Mentally we weren’t good at having continuity this season, but this is a final. We play the title with great humility, we know we meet a great team but we can play it because we have made so many, both won and lost even when we were favorites. We know that Inter are very strong, they are doing well, it is logical that they are the favorite team. There may be, however, that if in the long run you have to chase in the one-off match it will not happen. On the one-off game they are beatable ”.

What should you not underestimate about Inter?

“Inter are a physical and technical team, we will have to be careful and concentrated. We are fine, we are almost all available except Federico (Chiesa, ed). I know what it means because I experienced an injury like this, but he is a good player. This is a good blow to all Italian football. However, I make an appeal for the regulation: it makes no sense that whoever is booked or sent off in the league should miss a final. something. Let’s change this because in a final there must be the best. It is not right that De Ligt and Cuadrado have to serve the Super Cup disqualification. I have been saying this for a long time, something should be done “.

How are you physically, are you ready to take the field from the start?

“I’m fine, I had the Christmas holidays as troubled as half the Italians because of Covid. Luckily we are fine, I also had the opportunity to train consistently in the last few days. We don’t start favorites like last year with Atalanta,” but the episodes can change the predictions. It is a pity that not all the spectators are in that beautiful stadium, we have to adapt to the situation. Priority to public health “.

How does it change, what is different about preparing a final as an underdog?

“We were already talking about it last May for the final of the Italian Cup against Atalanta where for the most part we were not favorites. Clearly with Inter, all the more so, but anything can happen in a one-off match. But paradoxically it can happen. more attention to show that they can also play with those who won the championship last year and will probably win it again this year “.

You’ve been through it: what suggestions did you give to Chiesa?

“We talked straight away, we immediately realized the gravity. We were close to him as big brothers, in the first days everything is very strange. The worst comes when you are about to return, adapting to the changes in your body is not so simple” .

Did you expect such a strong Inter and so much suffering in Juve?

“Ask Bastoni what I thought about Inter in October, I told him that only they could lose the league. As a squad and various situations are complete, it doesn’t surprise me. Losing Ronaldo was an important thing for us, at times it hid problems. . When he always scores it becomes easier not to see those problems that so many teams have. I was expecting a year of effort, we are the team of last year with Locatelli and Kean more and Cristiano less. But there is the awareness that with the work the results can be achieved “.