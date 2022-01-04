Super cup bis against an immense Feldi. The golden age continues »Five-a-side football division

You have to go back almost three years to find the last team capable of beating theItalservice Pesaro. It was Tino Perez’s Acqua & Sapone in Faenza. It is from that defeat in the Italian Cup that Fulvio Colini’s Special Team was born. Five stars. Many red and white trophies in a row. There Feldi he tries, he deludes himself, touches the big shot before bowing down at the end of a final of Super Cup from a thousand and one emotions.

THE INITIAL CHOICES Colini is without Carlos Espindola, simply the least beaten goalkeeper in Serie A: Cianni plays, a 20-year-old debut arrived from the winter futsalmarket in place of the departing Miarelli. Tonidandel, Salas, Borruto, Canal make up the first movement quartet of the Italian champions. Samperi, who finds Colini a few months after the Scudetto Finals, recovers Pesk and also the battered Bissoni: Dal Cin, Romano, Murilo Schiochet, Calderolli and Pesk the starting five of the Ebolitane Volpi.

THE FIRST TIME It is the two goalkeepers who do not allow the game to take off: Dal Cin rejects a great left footed shot by De Oliveira after a fine right foot kick, Cianni is overtaken twice, on a tiraccio by Calderolli and on Romano, always from the distance. Italservice is very close to scoring again with De Oliveira, but Vavà is decisive with his save on the line. The goal that unlocks the 23rd Supercoppa final arrives at 1’20 “from the double whistle: Pesaro delays a change, Murilo Schiochet sees Calderolli free, who slips Cianni from a tight angle. We go to the interval on 1-0 for the rossoblù.

THE SECOND HALF Feldi is not the apathetic, slow and predictable one of this first part of the season (in which she failed the Final Eight goal) and immediately risks doubling with the very dangerous Caponigro: once again Cianni says no. Missed goal, goal conceded: Salas invented a super game, De Oliveira supports the 1-1 goal. Volpi still ahead on Romano’s lineout, slightly touched by Cianni. Pesaro still chasing after, the usual Salas takes care of it. Who this time goes on his own and beats Dal Cin. Not even the time to understand that it is on 2-2, that Murilo Schiochet’s ballistic masterpiece arrives: the left foot from sidereal distance slips under the intersection of the posts. Italservice’s reaction is angry: Dal Cin saves Salas and then Canal’s fireball. The 3-3 does not arrive, however, but the 4-2 of Feldi, still designed by Calderolli. A screaming recovery continues, with no exclusions of goals. Under two goals, Colini inserts Taborda goalkeeper and in 2’15 “comeback the double disadvantage, first with the iradiddio Salas, then with Taborda: 4-4 and overtime.

FINAL DECIDED TO ADDITIONAL – Italservice finds the first advantage in extra time, with Titi Borruto on De Oliveira’s heel. But it is not enough to write the final word of the PalaSele final. Feldi returns with 5vs4 in the second half and makes 5-5 with the usual Calderolli. The penalties are there, they seem inevitable. But Colini puts Taborda goalkeeper back. And Honorio finds the 6-5 goal which is worth a trophy. The twenty-first personal of Fulvio Colini including the Uuefa Futsal, even the ninth Super Cup for the record holder Maurito Canal. It is the fifth trophy in a row for a five-star Italservice Pesaro.

ITALSERVICE PESARO-FELDI EBOLI 6-5 dts (0-1 pt, 4-4 st, 5-4 pts)

ITALSERVICE PESARO: Cianni, Tonidandel, Salas, Borruto, Canal, Ceccolini, Mariani, Fortini, Honorio, Taborda, Cuzzolino, De Oliveira, De Luca, Vesprini. Herds Colini

FELDI EBOLI: Dal Cin, Romano, Pesk, Calderolli, Schiochet, Vavà, Caponigro, Trentin, Bissoni, Senatore, Melillo, Selucio, Glielmi, Pasculli. Herds Samperi

MARKERS: 18’40 “pt Calderolli (F), 3’50” st De Oliveira (P), 6’28 “aut. Cianni (F), 10’09 “Salas (P), 10’48” Schiochet (F), 13’53 “Calderolli (F), 14’59” Salas (P), 17’14 “Taborda (P), 2’06 “pts Borruto (P), 3’01” sts Calderolli (F), 3’58 “Honorio (P)

WARNINGS: Schiochet (F), Bissoni (F), Vavà (F), Taborda (P), De Luca (P)

REFEREES: Luigi Alessi (Taurianova), Michele Ronca (Rovigo), Salvatore Minichini (Ercolano) TIME TRIAL: Antonio Marino (Agropoli)

ROLL OF GOLD ITALIAN SUPERCUP SERIE A

1992 BNL Rome, 1993 na, 1994 Ladispoli, 1995 na, 1996 na, 1997 Turin, 1998 na, 1999 Turin, 2000 na, 2001 na, 2002 Lawn, 2003 Lawn, 2004 Arzignano, 2005 Perugia, 2006 Arzignano, 2007 Luparense, 2008 Luparense, 2009 Luparense, 2010 Brand, 2011Brand, 2012 Luparense, 2013 Luparense, 2014 Water and soap, 2015 Pescara, 2016Pescara, 2017 Luparense, 2018 Water and soap, 2019 Italservice Pesaro, 2020 not assigned, 2021 Italservice Pesaro