Super Cup, Inter and Juventus agree: no to January 12, will we play in May?

The match between the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri will most likely be postponed: a date is being sought in the spring

The Italian Super Cup, scheduled for January 12, will be postponed to a later date: official status is still missing, but Inter and Juventus are already in agreement. The most plausible hypothesis, second Tuttosport, is that of a postponement in the spring:

“The pandemic also postpones the Italian Super Cup between Inter and Juventus, scheduled at San Siro on Thursday 12 January. The two teams in fact agree to postpone the match in the spring, when there will be less infections (even among the players, who would have risked jumping) and it will be possible to reach a capacity of 70 or even 100% of the stadium, with a frame of fans suited to a challenge that gives away a cup. Saving the show, but also the accounts: with half the audience to suffer it would be the collection, with lost revenues estimated at at least 1.5 million. Sponsors who do not want a subdued edition due to the absence of half the audience also push for the postponement.

For the official, the only thing missing is the OK of the League, which for now “confirms the date of January 12, except for various decisions that the Council should take”: it awaits the written request of the two teams to ratify it in the next Council. If anything, the problem will be finding an available date in April or May, between Champions League and Coppa Italia engagements. It will be fixed when the fate of the two teams will be known: if both were to go forward in the two competitions, the first available date would be May 18.“.

December 31, 2021 (change December 31, 2021 | 08:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link