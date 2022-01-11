Sports

Super Cup, Inter-Juve: commentators, commentators and correspondents. The curiosity

Mediaset has released a note on the final which will be broadcast on Canale 5, Wednesday at 9pm

Wednesday 12 January, on Canale 5 at 9.00 pm, the final of the Italian Super Cup between “Inter-Juventus” will be broadcast. Mediaset has released a press release in which the details on the broadcast of the race are revealed. From commentators to reporters, passing through the commentators present in the studio.

“A live study is planned from San Siro with the conduct of Monica Bertini. Guests Alessio Tacchinardi and Stefano Sorrentino. A relay race between his main goals is expected. On Italia 1, at the end of the Cup match Italy 1 between Atalanta and Venice (kick-off at 17:30), the wide pre-match, while on Channel5 the postgame with the award ceremony, comments, interviews and slow motion with Graziano Cesari. The commentary of the match is entrusted to Massimo Callegari and Massimo Paganin. To complete the Mediaset team, correspondents Marco Barzaghi, Gianni Balzarini, Alessio Conti, Angiolo Radice and Daniele Miceli. Pre-match, match and post-match are also live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and sportMediaset.it “, reads the note.

