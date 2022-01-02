Super Cup, Inter-Juventus will not be postponed: unanimous decision

MILAN – By a unanimous decision, the Serie A League Council has decided to do not grant postponement for the final of the Italian Super Cup between Inter And Juventus . The game will therefore be played regularly on January 12 in Milan , despite the request of the two companies for the evolving Covid situation.

Inter-Juve Super Cup: ticket sales suspended

Inter-Juve, no postponement: unanimous decision

The four directors Tommaso Giulini (Cagliari), Luca Percassi (Atalanta), Paolo Scaroni (Milan) and Maurizio Setti (Verona) took the decision unanimously. The president of the Lega di A Paolo Dal Pino and the federal councilors Beppe Marotta (Inter) and Claudio Lotito (Lazio) were present as listeners.

Inter-Juve remains scheduled for January 12th

There 34th edition of the Super Cup between Inter and Juventus thus remains on the program January 12 at the Meazza stadium at 21. The sale of tickets is currently suspended due to the Government’s decision to reduce the capacity 50% of outdoor sports facilities.

We discuss the first two days of the second round

The League Council did not only discuss the Super Cup final, but also the Serie A matches of the first two days of the second round, scheduled for 6 and 9 January. Several companies, struck by positive Covid, have asked for the postponement of their tenders.