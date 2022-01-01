Super cup, looking for a date. Tickets chaos, for Roma-Juve there is a problem

After the decision of the Council of Ministers to reduce the capacity of the stadiums from 75 to 50%, due to a variant Omicron , the clubs run for cover with the temporary suspension of ticket sales for upcoming matches. From the Juventus to the Bologna , passing from Rome , Inter And Naples , is a succession of press releases announcing the blocking of coupons “Awaiting further clarifications and confirmations”. Not only. The pandemic also makes the Italian Super Cup between Inter And Juventus , scheduled at San Siro on Thursday 12 January. The two teams in fact agree to postpone the match in the spring, when there will be less infections (even among the players, who would have risked jumping) and it will be possible to reach a capacity of 70 or even 100% of the stadium, with a frame of fans suited to a challenge that gives away a cup. Saving the show, but also the accounts: with half the audience to suffer it would be the collection, with lost revenues estimated at at least 1.5 million. Sponsors who do not want a subdued edition due to the absence of half the public also push for the postponement. For the official, only the OK of the League is missing, which for now “Confirms the date of January 12, unless otherwise decided by the Board”: awaits the written request of the two teams to ratify it in the next Council. If anything, the problem will be finding an available date in April or May, between Champions League and Coppa Italia engagements. It will be fixed when the fate of the two teams will be known: if both were to go forward in the two competitions, the first available date would be May 18th.

Stop selling tickets

The decree with the new restrictions will come into force from 10 January, but the squeeze on sports facilities will have immediate effect, from the resumption of the championship with the first two days of the second round, on 6 and 9 January. «The sale of tickets for the matches against Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria is suspended – writes Juventus -. In the next few days, further information will be given on how to access the next matches for those who already have the coupon “: these are the three races (two of the championship and the eighth of the Italian Cup) that the Juventus dispute in the house in January. Stop the sale of coupons also by the Rome for the three home games against Juventus, Cagliari And Lecce. But at the Olimpico there is one more problem: the Giallorossi club, for the big match against the bianconeri, has already sold 42,000 tickets (including season tickets), 12,000 more than the new capacity of the stadium which, at the 50%, can only hold 30 thousand spectators. In this case the club will have to refund the surplus of tickets sold. Napoli instead blocked the sale not only of the matches against Sampdoria and Fiorentina (mini-season tickets), but also of the Europa League match against Barcelona, ​​on February 24, “in order to prepare a new realignment of the seating map” . Atalanta has stopped the sale of tickets for the Epiphany match with Turin, the same decision by Inter, which in January will host Lazio on the 9th in the league, Empoli on the 19th in the Italian Cup and Venice on 22 in the league. Sampdoria suspended the sale for the match against Cagliari, Bologna for the match against Inter, Lazio for the match against Empoli. Finally, Venezia announced that the presale for the match against Milan scheduled for Sunday 9 will start on Monday. To enter the stadium it will be necessary to have the super green pass, the Ffp2 mask and the spectators will be arranged in a checkerboard pattern.