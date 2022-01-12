Super Cup on TV: Inter-Juve, where to see it?

At San Siro the first trophy of the season is awarded between the winner of the league and cup Italy of last year, the kick-off at 21

The date has been circled on the calendar for a couple of months: Wednesday 12 January, 9pm at San Siro. Day, time and stage of the awarding of the first trophy of the season, the Italian Super Cup between Inter and Juventus, last year’s winners of the league and cup of Italy.

How to get there Inter – Inter’s successes in the event five, the last in 2010. First in the standings with 49 points and with a match to recover, that of January 6 with Bologna, the Nerazzurri come from eight consecutive victories in the league and have not lost for twelve: cup aside, the last defeat was three months ago, 16 October at Lazio (3-1).

As we get Juve – Juventus is the record holder for victories in this competition: 9, the last of which last year with a 2-0 over Napoli. The bianconeri have won 5 of the last 7 games in the league, interspersed with peers with Venice and Naples, and 7 of the last 10, including the defeat against Atalanta: since then – it was November 27 – Juventus no longer have lost.

Where to see it – The match will be broadcast live exclusively by Mediaset in the clear on Canale 5, also available in streaming through Mediaset Infinity: commentary by Massimo Callegari, technical commentary by Massimo Paganin.

