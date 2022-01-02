Sports

Super Cup, the Lega council has decided on the postponement of Inter-Juve

The Covid it is scary and the world of sport is feeling the pinch. There are 45 positive players and many games risk losing important players, such as for example Chiellini in JuventusNaples. Instead, there is the program Italian Super Cup on January 12 and the Lega Council has just decided to confirm the date. There will therefore be no postponement, asked by Inter And Juventus.

Super Cup, the official decision

These are the decisions: “The final of Italian Super Cup between Inter And Juventus will be played regularly on January 12 in Milan: the Council of the Serie A League has in fact just decided – ANSA learns – not to grant the two clubs the requested postponement for the situation Covid Evolving. The six councilors took their decision unanimously ”.

Super Cup, Inter-Juventus on January 12th

The official press release of the League a few days ago: “The tender for the award of the Frecciarossa Super Cup 2021/2022 thirty-fourth edition of the trophy, will be held in Milan, at the “Giuseppe Meazza“, Wednesday 12 January 2022, starting at 21.00”.

Super Cup, all you need to know

InterJuventus will be staged in a single match in prime time: at the end of 90 minutes, in the event of a tie, there will be extra time and possibly penalties. The modality of the replacement of the players remains the classic one, now, with 5 changes to be made in 3 interruptions in addition to the interval. In the event of overtime, however, a fourth interruption and a sixth change will be allowed.

The match will be broadcast live on Canale 5: it will be the first trophy up for grabs this season for Italian football, yet another Italian Derby in history.

OMNISPORT

Source link

