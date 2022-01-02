Super Cup: today the League decides. For and against Inter and Juve of the postponement

At the moment the challenge is confirmed for January 12 at San Siro, but the two clubs are pushing for the postponement to spring, when the grip of Covid will presumably have relaxed. And the stadiums will be fuller

Today at 2 pm the League Council will make a final decision on the hypothesis of postponing the Super Cup final. The match between Inter (winner of the championship) and Juventus (who won the Coppa Italia) is currently scheduled for Wednesday 12 January at San Siro. But the pressure of the two clubs to move it in the spring, when the ground of the Meazza will be better and above all it is assumed that the grip of the infections will have relaxed and it will be possible to return to a capacity higher than the current 50%, should lead to the postponement. The new date could be May 18, the first free slot regardless of the two teams’ path in the Champions League.

For and against Inter – Let’s try to analyze what advantages and what contraindications would bring a postponement of the long-awaited match for the Nerazzurri. The downside is obvious. Inter ended 2021 in a great way, Inzaghi found the square and after the derby draw in the derby on November 7th 7 consecutive victories arrived. In short, Inter are ahead of Juve not only in the standings (+12) but also in terms of intensity and tactical identity. It is difficult to understand how much the values ​​could change at the end of the season, but the Nerazzurri would still be destined to lose.

But there are also pros, in addition to those related to the box office. Between Thursday’s resumption in Bologna and the first leg of the first knockout rounds of the Champions League, on February 16 with Liverpool, Barella and his associates will have a crazy tour de force, with only Venice supposed to be an easy opponent, between Lazio, Atalanta, Milan, Napoli and Reds . Not playing against Juve on January 12 would mean having a week to better prepare for the match in Bergamo. Without forgetting that, with Dzeko stopped for Covid and Lautaro warned, in the event of a yellow card by Toro against Lazio Inzaghi would risk losing the two starting points.

For and against Juve – The rosary of thorns or “beautiful month and a half” (quoted by Allegri), the resumption after the Christmas break puts Juve in front of an impervious calendar, with Napoli-Roma -Inter in less than a week, and just to begin with. With Milan, fatal Verona (after the knockout of the first leg), Atalanta and Villarreal to follow, in quick succession. It is clear that in this context the hypothesis of a lightening, with reference to the match that awards the first trophy of the season, can only smile at the bianconeri, as well as the prospect that in a few weeks Covid will loosen its grip, both in the contagion of players (at the moment Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio – positive – would be at risk of forfeits), both for what concerns the capacity allowed in the stadiums.

Juve closed the first round with a growth trend, with a comeback that brought them to fifth place. But it would certainly not be the postponement of the Super Cup to cause a drop in adrenaline, given the delicacy of the moment and the importance of the other matches on the calendar. Indeed, a postponement of the match would allow the company to define some market issues now suspended, from the transfers of Ramsey and Arthur, to the definition of Morata’s position (will he go to Barcelona or not?), With the possible arrival of a substitute striker. In short, both on and off the pitch, Juve already has a lot of meat on the fire, and a possible postponement of the Super Cup would be nothing more than a reason for a new toast in the house of the Lady.

January 2, 2021

