Super Cyborg and Metal Tales: Overkill Coming to Nintendo Switch in April

The list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Super Cyborg – April 1, 2022

Super Cyborg is a hardcore old school run’n’gun action game! You are an elite battle cyborg who is sent to investigate a series of anomalies on a mysterious island. The ruthless and powerful alien known only as the ‘Xirxul life form’ has been awakened by unaware scientists and now: all of humanity is in danger!

Metal Tales: Overkill – April 21, 2022 – $15

God Kuk is possessing all guitar gods and through them metalheads. Through endless concerts, he is helping his legion of metal zombies to wipe out all the original creations of metal bands and his loyal fans. As legions of metalheads are robbed of their passion, only one person can rise to the challenge and emerge victorious.

