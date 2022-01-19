super discounted flights only until midnight

Ryanair’s last minute and lightning offers that last until midnight tonight. What you cannot miss.

Last minute offers fans get ready. This evening at midnight, so at the end of today Tuesday 18 January, the Ryanair flash promotion will expire, allowing you to buy many flights at super affordable prices. This is yet another promotion that the airline is launching in this particular historical period. Most likely all due to the Coronavirus emergency which, among the many sectors it has hit, has also heavily lowered its ax on the travel sector.

Ryanair’s lightning offer

Ryanair, like many other low cost airlines, is trying to incentivize customers to book a flight and, to do so, uses the discount card. There are many active offers now from Ryanair, but in the last few hours this flash promo has arrived that expires at midnight today, January 18th.

By purchasing a ticket now to use from January 18 to February 16, 2022 you can book a flight for just 15 euros to some really crazy destinations this time. How about flying to Budapest, or to Jordan for a mystical and disturbing journey. But also Oslo, various Spanish and Portuguese cities, but also Ireland, Morocco, France… You can choose the destination that suits you best, starting from the airport that is closest to your home.

But that’s not all, thanks to the Zero Change Fees option, you can change the data and dates of bookings made between 26 December 2021 and 31 January 2022 with flights departing up to and including 30 September 2022, without paying the supplement. flight change. The possibilities of booking a vacation and a flight at this time of year are therefore super interesting and perfect for everyone. How about? Is it time to book a flight?