super discounts until December 19th

A few hours after the launch of the Mediaworld Christmas 2021 flyer, the distribution chain today launches the new “Under cost”, valid until 19 December 2021 and which offers a wide range of discounts on electronics and IT products.

Among smartphones, the256 gigabyte iPhone 13 is offered at 949 Euro, from the 1059 Euro list, while the 128 gigabyte iPhone 12 can be purchased for 749 Euro, with a saving of 140 Euro compared to the 889 Euro imposed by the manufacturer. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in the 6 / 128GB configuration, on the other hand, is offered at 189.99 euros. The AirPods Pro 2021, with MagSafe charging case, on the other hand, are available at 189 Euro, with a saving of 90 Euro compared to the 279 Euro list.

As for PCs and smart home products, however, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip and 256 gigabyte SSD is offered at 949 euros, compared to 1159 euros in the list, while the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE Only with 32 gigabytes of internal memory is available for 199 euros.

We also report promotions on TV: the 55-inch Samsung QLED QE55Q80A is available for 849 Euros, while the 55-inch Sony KD55X80J is offered for 699 Euros, 300 Euros less than the 999 Euros in the list.

The complete list of offers can be consulted through this address.