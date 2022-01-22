super discounts up to 50% on the best smart TVs, just for a few days!

The new Unieuro offers are dedicated to smart TVs, but they are only valid for a few days. In fact, for this weekend you can take advantage of super discounts up to 50% on the best smart TVs.

The promotion is valid from today and until Monday 24 January 2022, and you can consult it online at this address.

There are over 90 TVs on offer and we range from top-of-the-range and luxury models such as the 77 “8K LG OLED Z1, to over 80” mega-screens and up to more compact models such as 43 “smart TVs. Let’s go and discover them all:

LG OLED Z1 77 ″ 8K at € 15,599

LG OLED EVO G1 77 ″ at € 3,509

LG OLED EVO G1 65 ″ at € 1,949

LG OLED C1 83 ″ at € 4,679

LG OLED C1 77 ″ at € 2,339

LG OLED C1 65 ″ at € 1,559

LG OLED C1 55 ″ at € 1,247

LG OLED C1 48 ″ to 935 €

LG OLED A1 48 ″ to 818 €

LG QNED 86 ″ 8K at € 4,679

LG QNED 75 ″ 8K at € 2,729

Samsung Neo QLED QN900 85 ″ 8K for € 6,537

Samsung Neo QLED QN800 85 ″ 8K at € 4,367

Samsung Neo QLED QN800 77 ″ 8K at € 3,353

Samsung Neo QLED QN900 65 ″ 8K at € 2,963

Samsung Neo QLED QN700 55 ″ 8K at € 1,325

Samsung Neo QLED QN95 65 ″ at € 1,481

Samsung QLED Q80 65 ″ to 935 €

Samsung QLED Q60 65 ″ to 763 €

Samsung The Frame 55 ″ to 763 €

Sony OLED A9 83 ″ at € 5,849

Sony X93 50 ″ to 779 €

These are just some examples of the more than 90 smart TV models that you can find among this weekend’s Unieuro offers. You can consult them all at this address. The promotion will end on Monday 24 January 2022.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: Unieuro