super extension and you can request it several times

With the latest Financial Maneuver, a real super extension for the so-called Green Bonus arrived.

The green bonus also known as the gardens and terraces bonus is a benefit that Italians have appreciated a lot in recent years and which returns with a really long extension. In fact, the Government confirmed it until the end of 2024. Let’s see how this bonus with a clearly green vocation works. The green bonus is a facility that can cover many different types of interventions for the arrangement of gardens, pergolas, hanging gardens, terraces, etc. The deduction is recovered in 10 equal annual installments. But let’s see how much the green bonus is actually worth. This is an IRPEF deduction equal to 36% on the costs actually incurred. The maximum that can be obtained is € 1,800. This derives from the fact that the maximum ceiling for the works is equal to € 5,000. Therefore, for each property you can ask for the green bonus only once a year until 2024. As mentioned, there are really many situations that can benefit from the green bonus.

Wide and multiple

Interventions on fences or irrigation systems are allowed. Interventions for the construction of wells or for the restoration of wells that are no longer functioning can also be covered by the bonus. The important thing, however, is that each payment is made by traceable means. Cash payments are absolutely prohibited and will not be taken into account. The bonus cannot be used as a transfer of the discount credit on the invoice point as a result the personal income tax deduction is the only concretely practicable way. This bonus can allow for net savings and many are taking advantage of it. Let’s see why.

Read also: Irpef: payroll simulations, bonuses and deductions. Additional local stangano

You can ask several times, as long as in different years and the limits apply per apartment and not per person.

Read also: Digital bonus 2022: how to ask immediately for the new 2,500 euros

In short, the works of restoration and creation of new green situations over time can be really important.